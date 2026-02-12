IND vs PAK: Suryakumar Yadav sends warning to Salman Ali Agha's Pakistan ahead of T20 WC 2026 clash says, 'All set to...'

Following a record-breaking 93-run demolition of Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav has signaled that his squad is peaking at the perfect moment. With a high-stakes encounter against Salman Ali Agha’s Pakistan looming, the Indian skipper declared his team "all set to go," bolstered by the return of Jasprit Bumrah and a dominant spin attack.

A Dominant Statement in Delhi

India’s victory over Namibia was not just a win; it was the country’s largest-ever margin of victory (by runs) in T20 World Cup history. The foundation was laid by a blistering opening partnership between Ishan Kishan (61 off 24) and Sanju Samson (22 off 8), which saw India race to 86 runs in the powerplay—the fastest team century in the tournament's history.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Despite a middle-order wobble where India lost five wickets for just 10 runs during the death overs, the total of 209 for 9 proved insurmountable. Hardik Pandya’s all-round brilliance (52 runs and 2-20) earned him the Player of the Match, but the captain’s focus remained on the collective rhythm of the side.

Suryakumar’s Warning to Pakistan

Addressing the media after the match, Suryakumar Yadav expressed immense confidence in the balance of his side. He specifically highlighted the return of Jasprit Bumrah to peak fitness as a major deterrent for future opponents.

"I mean, yeah, it was a big plus to see Bumrah bowl a quota of all the four overs. Good to have him back in the side. He's all set to go for the next game as well," Yadav stated, directly referencing the upcoming clash with Pakistan.

The captain also warned of the "difficult combination" posed by Varun Chakaravarthy (3-7) and Axar Patel (2-20). "The way they bowl in partnerships together with Axar Patel, I think it's a difficult combination to play. Absolutely. I mean, with the new ball, with the old ball, and he also bowls in death overs whenever needed," he added.

Momentum Building for the Big Tie

While India started the tournament with some nerves, the captain believes the team has found its lane. "Absolutely. I mean, every game is important. And yeah, we did start a little scratchy, but then I think we are on the road," Yadav remarked.

Hardik Pandya, who credited his performance to a "morning, evening sessions" routine similar to an "army sort of a camp," echoed the sentiment that the team's variety is its greatest strength. "I think that's the strength of this team. We have a lot of options. We have fast bowling covered, we have spin covered," Pandya noted.

Match Summary: India vs Namibia

India: 209-9 (20 Overs) — Ishan Kishan 61 (24), Hardik Pandya 52 (28); Gerhard Erasmus 4-20.

Namibia: 116-10 (18.2 Overs) — Louren Steenkamp 29 (20); Varun Chakaravarthy 3-7, Hardik Pandya 2-21.

Result: India won by 93 runs.

With Pakistan’s Salman Ali Agha closely watching the "fire" shown by the Indian openers and the precision of Bumrah’s yorkers, the stage is now set for the tournament's most anticipated rivalry. As Suryakumar Yadav put it, the Men in Blue are no longer "scratchy" they are firing on all cylinders.

India T20 WC 2026 squad

Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.

Pakistan T20 WC 2026 squad

Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq.