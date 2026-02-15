IND vs PAK T20 Head-To-Head: Will Team India continue to dominate Pakistan?
India lead Pakistan 13-3 in T20Is and enter the clash on a five-match winning streak. Full head-to-head stats and key players to watch.
- India have won 13 of 16 T20Is against Pakistan, including five straight victories.
- Pakistan’s early-wicket strategy remains their best route to breaking India’s dominance.
- India’s batting depth and death-overs control have defined recent results.
The India–Pakistan clash remains cricket’s most-watched rivalry, but in T20 cricket the numbers tell a clear story. As of February 15, 2026, India have won 13 of 16 T20Is against Pakistan and eight of the last 10 meetings, including a five-match winning streak heading into today’s contest. While Pakistan still edge the overall cross-format rivalry due to dominance in the 1980s and 90s, India’s control in the shortest format and global tournaments has reshaped the modern narrative. For fans and analysts alike, this head-to-head trend offers critical context ahead of another high-stakes encounter.
India vs Pakistan head-to-head record (Feb 2026)
Overall rivalry (all formats)
- Matches: 211
- India wins: 80
- Pakistan wins: 88
- Tie/No Result: 43
Pakistan’s historical advantage stems from bilateral dominance in earlier decades, but modern ICC events have narrowed the gap significantly.
T20 Internationals
Matches: 16
India wins: 13
Pakistan wins: 3
Tie: 1 (India won bowl-out)
T20 World Cup meetings
Matches: 8
India wins: 7
Pakistan wins: 1
Tie: 1 (India won bowl-out)
India’s consistency on the biggest stages has been a defining feature of this rivalry in the 21st century.
Last 10 India vs Pakistan T20Is
India lead 8-2 and enter today’s match on a five-game winning streak.
Recent results:
Sep 28, 2025 – India won by 5 wickets (Asia Cup Final)
Sep 21, 2025 – India won by 6 wickets (Asia Cup Super 4)
Sep 14, 2025 – India won by 7 wickets (Asia Cup Group)
Jun 09, 2024 – India won by 6 runs (T20 World Cup)
Oct 23, 2022 – India won by 4 wickets (T20 World Cup)
Sep 04, 2022 – Pakistan won by 5 wickets (Asia Cup)
Aug 28, 2022 – India won by 5 wickets (Asia Cup)
Oct 24, 2021 – Pakistan won by 10 wickets (T20 World Cup)
Mar 19, 2016 – India won by 6 wickets (T20 World Cup)
Feb 27, 2016 – India won by 5 wickets (Asia Cup)
India’s victories have largely come through controlled chases and disciplined death bowling, while Pakistan’s wins have depended on early breakthroughs and powerplay dominance.
Players who could decide today’s clash
India key performers
Abhishek Sharma
- Strike rate 189.50 vs Shaheen Afridi
- Match-winning 74 (39) in Asia Cup 2025
- Aggression in the powerplay could neutralize Pakistan’s new-ball threat.
Suryakumar Yadav
- Leading from the front in the current tournament
- Tactical flexibility and 360-degree strokeplay disrupt bowling plans.
Varun Chakravarthy
- World No. 1 T20I bowler
- Mystery spin could be decisive on slow Colombo surfaces.
Jasprit Bumrah
- India’s death-overs spearhead
- Faces an interesting duel against Sahibzada Farhan.
Pakistan key performers
Sahibzada Farhan
- 51 off 34 vs Bumrah in recent meetings
- Strike rate near 150 against India’s spearhead.
Usman Tariq
- Mystery spinner with 11 wickets in 4 T20Is
- Could exploit middle-overs pressure.
Salman Ali Agha
- New captain tasked with stabilizing a fragile batting order.
Shaheen Shah Afridi
- Record 25 first-over wickets in T20Is
- Early breakthroughs remain Pakistan’s biggest weapon.
