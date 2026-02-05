'IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 game can still happen if...', Pakistan's Najam Sethi

The blockbuster India vs Pakistan clash at the T20 World Cup 2026 could still go ahead despite boycott fears, with former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Najam Sethi proposing a last-minute compromise: reinstate Bangladesh and host their matches in Sri Lanka. His remarks come amid growing tension between the ICC, PCB, and BCCI, with the tournament’s most commercially valuable fixture now under serious threat. Pakistan are considering skipping the group-stage match, prompting warnings of possible sanctions from the ICC. With global broadcast stakes, sponsorship commitments, and fan interest riding heavily on the fixture, the situation has quickly evolved into one of the biggest governance flashpoints in modern cricket.

Najam Sethi offers a compromise to save IND vs PAK

Najam Sethi believes the deadlock is still reversible if administrators act quickly. “From my point of view, if Bangladesh can be invited to Sri Lanka, it’s not too late. There are many matches being played there,” Sethi told India Today. He stressed that the sport’s biggest rivalry should not become collateral damage in a political standoff. “I’m hoping good sense prevails. Everyone wants to see India versus Pakistan. It’s the gold standard.” The former PCB chief also revealed that Pakistan’s leadership has already evaluated the legal ramifications. “They’ve consulted lawyers here and abroad. They’re comfortable with the decision,” he said.

Why this matters: An India-Pakistan match routinely delivers record TV ratings and digital traffic. Losing the fixture would impact tournament revenues and fan engagement across markets, particularly in South Asia.

Why is Pakistan considering a boycott?

Pakistan’s stance, conveyed through an official government position, is widely being interpreted as a political protest linked to Bangladesh’s removal from the tournament after the ICC rejected a venue-shift request from India to Sri Lanka over security concerns.

The ICC has reportedly cautioned the PCB that refusing to play could invite punitive action, underlining how seriously the governing body views participation obligations in global events.

From a governance perspective, boycotts rarely end without consequences. Past ICC disputes have led to financial penalties and strained bilateral ties, raising the stakes for all parties involved.

Sethi targets BCCI, calls power balance unfair

Addressing criticism over timing, Sethi pointed directly at Indian cricket’s influence. “The issue is the BCCI’s attitude. At every stage, they have bullied other boards. Earlier, Pakistan was isolated, one among ten, and everyone sided with India. Now that’s changing.” He drew parallels with the controversial “Big Three” era that consolidated financial and administrative power. “Nine boards signed up; we stood alone because it was inequitable,” he said. Sethi also revisited a failed bilateral agreement. “A year later, on the eve of the series, the BCCI pulled out without even meeting us in Mumbai. That was a huge insult.”

His comments reflect a long-running tension around revenue distribution and scheduling power in international cricket, an issue administrators have attempted to rebalance over the past decade but which resurfaces during major tournaments.

A turning point for cricket politics?

Sethi framed the current dispute as part of a broader push for structural reform. “Now Bangladesh has also been snubbed. Together, Pakistan and Bangladesh represent 400 million people. This is the moment to stand up.” He acknowledged the risk of immediate fallout. “There may be short-term losses, but the goal is a reformed ICC.” If negotiations fail, the matter could escalate legally. “Worst-case scenarios end up in courts, and that’s where lawyers have their day,” he warned.