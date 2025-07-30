IND vs PAK WCL 2025 Semi-Final: Will India Champions Boycott Again? What Happens If They Do?

The World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 is heading towards its most high-profile clash, but a cloud of uncertainty looms large over the semi-final between India Champions and Pakistan Champions scheduled for July 31 in England. India Champions, led by Yuvraj Singh, stormed into the last-four stage after a commanding victory over West Indies Champions, but questions remain about whether they will take the field against their arch-rivals following their earlier group-stage boycott.

Background: Group-Stage Boycott and Controversy

The tension dates back to the league stage when the India Champions refused to play against the Pakistan Champions, citing political and security concerns. Key Indian players, including Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, and Irfan Pathan, had openly declared they would not play matches against Pakistan in the WCL. The fixture was called off, and both teams were awarded a point each.

This stand received support from some sections, but it also drew widespread criticism from fans and former players, especially with the BCCI fielding the national team against Pakistan in the upcoming official ICC and ACC tournaments. Adding to the drama, major sponsor EaseMyTrip withdrew its association with the India vs Pakistan clash, stating, “Terror and cricket cannot go hand in hand.

What Happens If India Champions Boycott Again?

If the Indian Champions refuse to play the semi-final against the Pakistani Champions, the likely outcomes are:

1. Forfeiture of the Semi-Final:

Pakistan Champions will be awarded a walkover and will directly advance to the final.

2. Sponsorship and Reputational Damage:

WCL may face further backlash and financial losses as sponsors continue to pull out.

Organizers could face criticism for failing to resolve the impasse.

3. Inconsistency and Public Backlash:

India's Champions' decision will raise questions about why they are boycotting the WCL, but the Indian national team is set to face Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 and the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Broader Context

The debate goes beyond the WCL. India and Pakistan are scheduled to meet in the Asia Cup 2025, and the BCCI has confirmed participation. If India's Champions boycott in WCL but the national side competes in other tournaments, it will deepen the criticism that the boycott is symbolic rather than a consistent principle.

On the other hand, supporters of the boycott argue that retired cricketers, who are part of the WCL, have the right to take a moral stand on playing Pakistan regardless of official ICC schedules.