IND vs PAK weather alert: Will rain play spoilsport in T20 World Cup blockbuster clash at Colombo?

The much-awaited India vs Pakistan encounter in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 could be disrupted by the weather, with forecasts indicating a strong chance of rain in Colombo on match day. The high-voltage clash at the R. Premadasa Stadium is one of the most anticipated fixtures of the tournament, but uncertain weather conditions have added an extra layer of suspense.

Rain Likely Around Match Time

Weather reports indicate unstable atmospheric conditions across Colombo due to a developing weather system near Sri Lanka. Forecasts suggest a significant chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day, particularly in the afternoon and evening, within the scheduled match window.

Rain probability has been estimated between 50 and 70 per cent, raising concerns about delayed start times or interruptions during play. Increasing cloud cover and humid conditions are also expected as the day progresses.

Possibility of Delays or Reduced Overs

With showers predicted close to the toss time, there is a realistic chance that the game could begin late or be shortened. Unlike knockout matches, group-stage fixtures in the T20 World Cup do not have reserve days, meaning any prolonged rainfall could directly impact the result.

If rain prevents a full match from taking place, both teams would share points, a scenario that could influence the group standings significantly.

Stadium Drainage Offers Hope

Despite the worrying forecast, the R. Premadasa Stadium is known for its efficient drainage system and quick ground recovery. Modern covers and experienced ground staff often allow play to resume quickly once rain stops, keeping hopes alive for at least a shortened contest even if showers arrive.

Cloudy skies and moisture in the surface may assist seam bowlers early in the game if play proceeds without major delays. Additionally, wet conditions could make gripping the ball difficult later, potentially impacting spinners and fielding standards.

Speaking of India and Pakistan, the two arch-rivals occupy the top two spots in their T20 World Cup group. With two wins in two matches, both teams have four points each in the group, with India sitting in first place due to a better net run rate.