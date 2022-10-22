Melbourne Weather Update: India vs Pakistan likely to be rain-curtailed game with 80 to 90 per cent chance of rain

The much-awaited marquee clash between India and Pakistan may have an anti-climactic end as ‘rain gods’ threaten to play spoilsport during the Super 12 clash of the T20 World Cup on Sunday. According to the local Met department, there is an 80 to 90 per cent chance of rainfall, the volume of which could be between 1mm to 5 mm. There is also a prediction of a thunderstorm, which is, however, a lowly 13 per cent.

Bucketing down in Melbourne. Still 36 hours before the #INDvPAK clash. Weather will improve over the next 24 hours but a threat of brief showers still remains for Sunday night. #Cricket #crickettwitter pic.twitter.com/pgBtxXpSog October 21, 2022

On Friday evening, there was a sharp spell of the shower in Melbourne and something like this on Sunday could spell doom for cricket fans.

However, the locals, who have a fair idea about a change of weather, are confident that even if the heavens open up, there could still be a curtailed match.

The MCG is expected to be a full house with at least 85 to 90 per cent Indian fans and a no-match situation will simply break their hearts. It is not the first time that an India versus Pakistan T20 World Cup match has been threatened by rain.

In 2016, the two neighbouring countries played at the Eden Gardens and a sharp spell of evening showers and puddles of water in the outfield was a massive concern. However, the revamped drainage system at Eden did the trick.

If such a situation arises, Victoria’s state cricket body is well equipped with enough resources to handle the situation. Since the advertisement revenue generated for this game surpasses all other games, the broadcasters incur losses if an India-Pakistan match is not held. In such a scenario, the Victoria state cricket body might have to refund the full price of tickets as per terms and conditions.