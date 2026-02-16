IND vs PAK: Why Hardik Pandya & Suryakumar Yadav confronted Kuldeep Yadav after India’s win, video goes viral - Watch

India’s emphatic 61-run victory over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2026 should have been remembered purely for dominance, qualification to the Super 8s and another statement performance under Suryakumar Yadav. Instead, post-match visuals showing Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar animatedly confronting Kuldeep Yadav sparked debate among fans and pundits. The exchange, which followed a dropped catch in the final over, appeared heated but reflected competitive intensity rather than dressing-room discord.

Heated post-match moment grabs attention

As Indian players celebrated at Colombo’s R Premadasa Stadium, Hardik Pandya was seen gesturing and speaking sternly to Kuldeep Yadav during the handshake line. Captain Suryakumar Yadav also appeared to address the spinner in a serious tone moments later.

Teammates including Tilak Varma looked concerned, while Rinku Singh stepped in, seemingly to calm the situation. The video quickly spread across social media, prompting speculation about tension within the Indian camp.

What triggered the frustration

The reaction stemmed from a dropped catch just moments before India sealed victory. In the final over bowled by Hardik Pandya, Shaheen Afridi charged down the pitch and pulled a short delivery towards long-on. Kuldeep Yadav settled under the ball near the boundary rope and got both hands to it. The ball slipped through his grasp and crossed the boundary for six. While the lapse had no impact on the result, elite teams treat such errors seriously, especially in high-pressure knockout stages. Hardik responded immediately in visible frustration, but redeemed the over by dismissing Usman Tariq on the final delivery to end Pakistan’s innings at 114.

Competitive standards, not dressing-room trouble

Moments like these are not uncommon in high-performance environments. India’s leadership group has repeatedly stressed accountability, fielding intensity and finishing games clinically. With knockout rounds approaching, even minor lapses are scrutinised.