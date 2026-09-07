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IND vs PAK Women's Asia Cup: Fatima Sana fined 10% match fee, handed demerit point for code breach

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana has been fined 10% of her match fee and handed a demerit point for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the IND vs PAK Women's Asia Cup clash. The sanction came after she gestured towards the pavilion following Shafali Verma's dismissal, but Fatima remains available for Pakistan's next match.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 04:22 PM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 04:22 PM IST
IND vs PAK Women's Asia Cup: Fatima Sana fined 10% match fee, handed demerit point for code breach
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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IND vs PAK Women's Asia Cup: Fatima Sana fined 10% match fee, handed demerit point for code breach
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