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IND vs PAK Women's Asia Cup: Kranti Goud faces alleged gender-based taunts from Pakistan fans, video sparks outrage

Indian cricketer Kranti Goud allegedly faced gender-based taunts from Pakistan fans during the Women's Asia Cup clash, with a video sparking outrage online. The incident remains unverified, while India dominated Pakistan by seven wickets after bowling them out for just 55.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 03:57 PM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 03:57 PM IST
IND vs PAK Women's Asia Cup: Kranti Goud faces alleged gender-based taunts from Pakistan fans, video sparks outrage
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About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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