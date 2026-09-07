Indian cricketer Kranti Goud has become the focus of a social media controversy after a video allegedly showed Pakistan fans making derogatory and gender-based remarks about the Indian player during the Women's Asia Cup T20 clash.
A video circulating on social media platform X appears to capture spectators making comments about Goud's appearance and repeatedly questioning her gender. The footage has triggered criticism online, with several users condemning the alleged remarks as sexist and disrespectful towards a female cricketer.
However, the identities of the individuals heard in the video and the exact circumstances surrounding the incident could not be independently verified.
The alleged incident reportedly took place during India's Women's Asia Cup T20 match against Pakistan on Saturday. While the contest on the field ended in a one-sided victory for India, the video involving Goud quickly became a talking point on social media.
The people are a reflection of the country pic.twitter.com/4WzNwWfy96Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) September 6, 2026
Users criticised the alleged heckling, arguing that comments targeting a player's gender or physical appearance have no place in sport. The incident has also reignited discussions around the treatment of women athletes, particularly the abuse and personal remarks they can face from spectators and online users.
Gender-based trolling has remained a persistent problem in women's sport, with female athletes often facing scrutiny over their appearance, physique and identity rather than their performances on the field.
The controversy emerged after India produced a dominant performance to defeat Pakistan by seven wickets in their Women's Asia Cup T20 encounter. Pakistan were bowled out for just 55 in 18.1 overs, registering their lowest-ever total in T20I cricket. India's spin attack completely dismantled the Pakistan batting line-up after the opposition had initially reached 27 without losing a wicket.
Young spinners Shree Charani and Prema Rawat led India's bowling effort, claiming three wickets each. Charani finished with figures of 3/7, while Rawat returned 3/9 from her four overs. Deepti Sharma also made a major impact with the ball, taking 2/5, while Shafali Verma chipped in with a wicket.
Pakistan's collapse was dramatic as they went from 27/0 to 36/6, losing six wickets for just nine runs. India's bowlers maintained relentless pressure, with Pakistan ultimately dismissed for 55.
India made light work of the modest target, reaching the required total in just 8.4 overs despite losing three wickets. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur remained unbeaten on 18 and sealed the victory in style with a six. Deepti Sharma also stayed unbeaten on 12 as India completed a comprehensive seven-wicket win.
The result further strengthened India's dominance over Pakistan in the Women's T20 Asia Cup. India have now won seven of their eight meetings against Pakistan in the competition.
While India's emphatic victory remained the main sporting story, the alleged remarks directed at Kranti Goud have sparked a separate debate over fan behaviour and the need for greater respect towards women athletes.
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