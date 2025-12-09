IND vs SA 1st T20I Weather Forecast: Will Rain Impact Cuttack Series Opener Tonight

The build up to the IND vs SA 1st T20I at Barabati Stadium carries one major question. Will the weather allow a full match in Cuttack. With fans expecting a packed venue for the series opener, clarity on conditions has become a priority. Both teams arrive after a long all format tour and the weather remains the final variable before play begins. Fortunately for supporters, the early outlook suggests a mostly favorable evening with only a slight chance of interruptions.

Afternoon forecast clear with a bright start

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The weather in Cuttack through the afternoon looks stable with clear skies and steady sunshine. This period is expected to be warm but comfortable with temperatures in the mid twenties. Players should have little trouble warming up outside any heat stress concerns. With no early showers in sight, the ground staff face minimal preparation challenges ahead of toss time.

Cloudy evening expected but minimal rain threat

The key part of the forecast is the evening window which aligns with match hours. Conditions are expected to turn cloudy as the game approaches, though meteorological data indicates only around a ten percent chance of rain. Such a low probability makes a washout unlikely and reduces the chance of start time delays. Even if passing clouds build through the night, the overall risk of sustained rainfall remains minimal. Cuttack often sees quick moving patches during winter months and this match day follows a similar pattern with brief cloud cover expected but little moisture predicted.

Humidity set to rise as night progresses

Humidity has been a factor through much of South Africas ongoing tour of India and Cuttack appears set to continue that trend. Levels are expected to climb above forty percent as the night settles in. Such conditions may not disrupt play but can affect player comfort and ball handling. Higher moisture in the air often contributes to a heavier outfield and reduced grip for bowlers. Fielders should anticipate a slightly slick surface though not severe enough to create delays.

Dew likely to influence the second innings

The biggest weather related impact may come from dew which has been a decisive factor in several limited overs games across India recently. Forecast models suggest that dew formation is probable in Cuttack from late evening onward. This can tilt conditions in favor of the chasing side as the ball tends to skid on, reducing grip for spinners and making wet outfields hard to defend. Captains typically consider this heavily when deciding whether to bat or bowl first. Unless unexpected rain clears the moisture from the surface, dew is expected to play a role in the match outcome.

Wind speed light with no threat of dust or haze interruption

Wind speeds are predicted to remain gentle at around seven kilometers per hour. The light breeze is unlikely to influence swing or alter gameplay. Visibility is expected to remain clear with no sign of haze or dust which sometimes affects the eastern belt during winter. Spectators and players should enjoy a clean viewing experience with stable atmospheric conditions.