IND vs SA 1st Test 2025: Why Washington Sundar Replaces Sai Sudharsan at No. 3

India’s two-match Test series against South Africa kicked off on Friday, November 14, 2025, at the historic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. South Africa, led by Temba Bavuma, won the toss and chose to bat first on a pitch that promised early seam movement followed by spin-friendly conditions from Day 3 onward. While both teams made tactical changes for the series opener, India’s lineup announcement stirred significant debate among fans—particularly the surprising exclusion of Sai Sudharsan and the promotion of Washington Sundar to the No. 3 spot.

Strategic Shake-Up: Sai Sudharsan Omitted, Sundar Elevated

The absence of Sai Sudharsan from India’s playing XI was not due to injury but a tactical decision driven by team balance and pitch conditions. By leaving Sai out, India managed to field a spin-heavy attack, reminiscent of selections last seen in 2012. This reshuffle allowed Washington Sundar to bat at No. 3, paving the way for Axar Patel to return alongside Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav. With four frontline spinners, India now have multiple options to exploit the turning pitch at Eden Gardens, particularly from Day 3 onward.

The move also helped accommodate both wicketkeeper-batsmen, Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel, into the XI. Pant’s comeback was a priority, while Jurel earned his spot with back-to-back unbeaten centuries in India A vs South Africa A series. By contrast, Sai’s recent red-ball form—84 runs in four innings against South Africa A and 133 runs in three innings against West Indies—was underwhelming, making Jurel a more compelling selection.

Washington Sundar at No. 3: A Calculated Risk

Many fans questioned the decision to promote Sundar so high up the order, viewing it as a gamble. However, statistics and prior performances justify the strategy. Sundar boasts a first-class average of 44.25, significantly higher than Sai’s 30.33 after nine innings. His ability to handle pressure was showcased during his memorable Gabba innings in 2021, reinforcing India’s confidence in his temperament and adaptability.

Sundar’s dual role as a reliable batter and effective off-spinner aligns with India’s current focus on multi-dimensional cricketers. With three all-rounders and four spinners in the playing XI, India have engineered a flexible lineup capable of adjusting to evolving conditions and testing South Africa’s resilience on Indian soil.

Team Balance and Pitch Conditions at Eden Gardens

The Eden Gardens pitch has a reputation for assisting spin in the latter stages of a Test match, making India’s spin-heavy approach a strategic advantage. By promoting Sundar, India enhance their batting depth while retaining variety in the bowling attack. This balance ensures the team can adapt across sessions, whether it’s handling pace upfront or exploiting turn later.

Furthermore, India’s XI is structured to encourage experimentation in the new World Test Championship cycle, giving management the ability to rotate players and explore combinations without compromising on performance or flexibility.