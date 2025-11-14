IND vs SA 1st Test Live Streaming: How to Watch India vs South Africa Match Online and on TV Worldwide

The cricket world turns its attention to Kolkata as India and South Africa lock horns in the opening Test of their two-match series at the historic Eden Gardens from November 14. With fans across continents eager to follow the action, the biggest question on everyone’s mind is—where and how to watch the IND vs SA 1st Test live? This guide breaks down every broadcast detail, ensuring no fan misses even a single delivery of this high-stakes clash.

What Makes the IND vs SA 1st Test at Eden Gardens a Must-Watch?

Eden Gardens, one of cricket’s most iconic venues, once again becomes the center of the sporting world as Shubman Gill leads a refreshed Indian Test side under head coach Gautam Gambhir. The atmosphere promises to be electric, with India returning home after a strong run in Australia’s T20Is and carrying winning momentum from their earlier WTC home series.

South Africa, meanwhile, come into this encounter after a productive tour of Pakistan. With Temba Bavuma back at the helm and a spin-heavy arsenal featuring Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, and Senuran Muthusamy, the Proteas aim to challenge India in conditions long considered the home side’s stronghold.

With both teams stacked with match-winners, global curiosity around India vs South Africa Live Streaming has surged, making this Test one of the most anticipated fixtures of the WTC cycle.

Where to Watch IND vs SA 1st Test Live in India?

Indian fans can catch the India vs South Africa 1st Test Live Telecast on the Star Sports Network, which will broadcast coverage across Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, and other regional channels.

For digital viewers, the IND vs SA Live Streaming in India will be available exclusively on the Jio Hotstar app and website. The stream begins at 9:30 AM IST, allowing fans to tune in from mobile phones, laptops, and smart TVs. Cricket lovers using Airtel, Vi, or Jio connections can seamlessly watch the match through bundled sports packages.

How to Watch IND vs SA Live Streaming in Pakistan?

Viewers in Pakistan can enjoy the India vs South Africa Live Stream via Tapmad, starting from 9:00 AM PKT. With the region’s growing interest in India vs South Africa fixtures, Tapmad remains the dedicated platform for uninterrupted live coverage.

Where Can Fans in Bangladesh Watch the 1st Test Live?

Bangladesh will broadcast the match on T Sports, beginning at 10:00 AM local time. With increasing Test cricket viewership in the country, fans can follow every session with high-definition coverage.

How Can Viewers in the United Kingdom Watch IND vs SA Live?

Cricket followers in the UK can watch the IND vs SA 1st Test Live on TNT Sports. Those who prefer digital viewing can live stream the match on Discovery+, with coverage starting at 4:00 AM BST on Friday. The match timing allows early risers to catch India’s first session live before sunrise.

Is the IND vs SA 1st Test Available for Live Streaming in the USA?

Yes—fans in the United States can watch the India vs South Africa Test Live on Willow TV, with streaming set to begin at 11:00 PM ET / 8:00 PM PT on Thursday. The late-night timing ensures viewers experience the first ball live without waiting until morning.

How Can South African Audiences Watch the India vs South Africa Test?

South African fans can follow their team’s Test challenge via SuperSport, starting at 6:00 AM local time. With the Proteas aiming to replicate their Pakistan form in India, local viewership interest is expected to be significant.

Why Is Live Streaming Crucial for This IND vs SA Test Series?

With global fanbases growing and streaming platforms becoming primary viewing hubs, the accessibility of the IND vs SA Live Streaming ensures wider engagement, higher viewership, and broader conversations around one of cricket’s elite rivalries. From Pant’s return to Bavuma’s tactical decisions, every moment becomes instantly available to fans anywhere in the world.