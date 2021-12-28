IND vs SA 1st Test: Rishabh Pant surpasses MS Dhoni, Wriddhiman Saha to become fastest Indian keeper to achieve THIS feat

Adding another feather to his cap, Rishabh Pant on Tuesday became the fastest Indian wicketkeeper to record 100 dismissals in the longest format of the game during the first Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park, Centurion.

The 24-year old Pant broke the joint-record held by former India captain MS Dhoni and Wriddhiman Saha by affecting his 100th dismissal in his 26th Test which came at the SuperSport Park.

The young wicketkeeper took 26 matches to reach the feat while Dhoni and Saha had achieved the same in 36 Tests. He achieved the milestone when he caught Temba Bavuma off Mohammed Shami's bowling.

A century of dismissals for @RishabhPant17 from behind the stumps in whites He becomes the fastest Indian wicket-keeper to achieve this feat.#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/6pHpfnLDO1 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 28, 2021

Pant needed three dismissals in the Boxing Day Test to eclipse his idol, Dhoni. He got there on Day 3 after taking the catches of Bavuma, Dean Elgar, and Wiaan Mulder.

Overall, Dhoni leads the Indian tally with 294 dismissals ahead of Syed Kirmani (198), Kiran More (130), Nayan Mongia (107), and Wriddhiman Saha (104).

Talking about the match, India bowled out South Africa for 197 in their first innings, taking 130 runs lead on the third day of the first Test of the three-match series.

Innings Break! A 5-wkt haul for @MdShami11 as South Africa are all out for 197 runs.#TeamIndia have a lead of 130. Scorecard - https://t.co/eoM8MqSQgO #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/1a3JnHphIM — BCCI (@BCCI) December 28, 2021

South Africa, who were struggling at 109/5 in their first innings at tea, added 88 more runs in the third session and lost the rest of the five wickets.

Mohammed Shami was the most successful bowler for India with 5/44 while Jasprit Bumrah 2/16, Shardul Thakur 2/51, and Md Siraj 1/45 were other wicket-takers.

Earlier in the day, India had a dramatic collapse, triggered by the pace duo of Lungi Ngidi (6/71), Kagiso Rabada (3/72), the visitors losing seven wickets for 55 runs to get bowled out for 327 in the morning session.

Brief scores: India 327 in 105.3 overs (KL Rahul 123, Mayank Agarwal 60; Lungi Ngidi 6-71, Kagiso Rabada 3-72) lead South Africa 197 all out (Temba Bavuma 52, Quinton de Kock 34; Mohammed Shami 5/44) by 130 runs