IND vs SA 1st Test: Virat Kohli becomes first India captain to achieve THESE big feats

India signed off 2021 with a 113-run win over South Africa in the first Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Thursday (December 30). The win is also India’s first-ever Test victory at the venue, which is largely considered to be a fortress for South Africa. With this win, India have also taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Also, India have now become the first Asian team to win a Test at Centurion.

Meanwhile, the win was historic for Virat Kohli as well, as he became the first India captain to win two Boxing Day Test matches. Prior to the win in Centurion on Thursday, the Virat Kohli-led team had defeated Australia by 137 runs in a Boxing Day Test match in Melbourne in 2018.

Notably, Team India have now won three consecutive Boxing Day Test matches. Ajinkya Rahane was India’s captain when they won the 2020 Test by eight wickets in Australia.

Interestingly, with the win against the Proteas in the first Test, Kohli became the first Indian captain to win two Test matches in South Africa. He won his first as captain back in the 2018 tour.

Moreover, Kohli is now the only India skipper to win two Test matches each against Australia, England and now South Africa.

Kohli-led Team India will now aim to register their first Test series win in South Africa when they take on the hosts in the second Test, which is scheduled to begin from January 3 in Johannesburg.