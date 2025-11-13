IND vs SA 1st Test Weather Report: Bright Sunshine & Perfect Conditions Await At Eden Gardens

The iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata is set to welcome the return of Test cricket after six long years, and the weather gods seem to be smiling down on the occasion. As India prepare to take on South Africa in the 1st Test of the South Africa Tour of India 2025, the latest IND vs SA weather report paints a perfect picture for uninterrupted play.

According to forecasts, there is no chance of rain across all five days of the Test. The temperature is expected to hover between 18°C in the mornings and 28–30°C during the day, offering pleasant yet testing conditions for both players and fans. Humidity levels will stay in the 60–70% range, typical for Kolkata in November, while light breezes will bring some relief during the afternoon sessions.

The mornings may begin with a touch of haze, particularly on the first three days, but clear skies are expected as the day progresses. Overall, the IND vs SA 1st Test weather update confirms bright sunshine, steady light winds, and perfect cricketing weather — a dream setup for a high-intensity Test battle.

No Rain Threat: A Welcome Boost for Players and Fans

In a country where monsoon showers and winter fog often disrupt play, the clear skies over Eden Gardens are a welcome sign. The India vs South Africa weather forecast suggests there will be no interruptions due to rain or bad light, ensuring fans enjoy a full quota of five days of cricket.

Kolkata, known for its passionate cricket audience, will be buzzing as the city prepares to witness its first Test match since the 2019 Day-Night Test against Bangladesh. The return of red-ball cricket to this historic venue comes with the promise of uninterrupted action, making it a festival for cricket lovers both at the ground and across television screens.

Perfect Test Conditions: Early Movement, Later Turn

While the weather remains stable, it will have a noticeable impact on how the pitch behaves. The Eden Gardens pitch report suggests a well-balanced surface that offers something for everyone — pacers, batters, and spinners alike.

Morning sessions, aided by mild humidity and a touch of moisture, could see the ball swing early on, bringing bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj into play. As the sun bakes the surface through the afternoon, batting will become easier, allowing stroke-makers to settle in.

By the third and fourth days, the pitch is expected to slow down and assist the spinners, bringing India’s spin duo Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar into the game. Historically, Eden Gardens has seen a shift back towards spin-friendly conditions in recent IPL and domestic seasons, making the toss even more crucial.

Teams winning the toss will likely choose to bat first, as chasing anything over 150 in the fourth innings could prove challenging on a turning fifth-day surface.

Eden Gardens Weather: The Calm Before the Contest

Cricket in Kolkata has always carried a special aura, and the IND vs SA 1st Test 2025 will be no different. With no threat of rain, low wind speeds, and moderate humidity, both sides can focus purely on their game plans without worrying about external factors.

For players, this weather means long, energy-sapping days in the field, testing endurance as much as skill. Fans, meanwhile, can look forward to five full days of uninterrupted action at one of the world’s most iconic cricketing arenas.

As the sun shines bright on Eden Gardens, Test cricket’s grand return promises not just thrilling cricket but also perfect conditions to witness it. With the IND vs SA weather forecast in Kolkata showing all signs of clear skies, the stage is perfectly set for a contest that could define the short but crucial series.