Ahead of the opening Test against South Africa, young India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal had a fantastic record in red-ball cricket at home. However, his incredible home run came to an end during the first Test in Kolkata.

After scoring 12 runs in the first innings, Jaiswal also failed to deliver in the second innings as he was dismissed for a four-ball duck in the run chase on Day 3 of the first Test against South Africa on Sunday. It was a rare failure for Jaiswal on home soil, as he had never been dismissed for a duck in a home Test before. Previously, his lowest total in a Test innings was 13, recorded against England at Lord’s.

Meanwhile, it was also the first time in ten years that India’s openers contributed just a single run, with Rahul falling shortly after as well, leaving India 1 for 2 while chasing 124.

Lowest Match Score For Yashasvi Jaiswal In Test Cricket

12 vs SA, Kolkata, 2025

13 vs ENG, Lord's, 2025

22 vs SA, Centurion, 2023

24 vs AUS, Adelaide, 2024

28 vs SA, Cape Town, 2024

South Africa Beat India By 30 Runs In 1st Test, Take 1-0 Series Lead

Despite being bowled out for 159 on day one after choosing to bat first, World Test Championship winners South Africa executed a remarkable comeback to defeat India by 30 runs in the first Test at Eden Gardens on Sunday. Chasing a modest target of 124, South Africa dismissed India for only 93 in 35 overs on Day 3.

The 30-run victory also marked South Africa’s first Test win in India after 15 years, as the visitors now hold a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Off-spinner Simon Harmer starred with figures of 4-21, while the rest of the attack combined to dismantle India’s batting order on a challenging pitch, where anything above 100 to chase was always going to be a tough ask.

In the chase of 124, India sorely missed Shubman Gill, who was ruled out due to neck surgery and needed hospitalisation. After skipper Temba Bavuma’s fighting 55 not out, and his handy 44-run stand with Corbin Bosch, South Africa’s lead was extended to 123.

Harmer’s excellent bowling, along with key wickets from Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, and Keshav Maharaj, helped the Proteas stun India and leave the crowd silent.