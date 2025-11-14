IND vs SA 2025, 1st Test: Why Kagiso Rabada Is Not Playing at Eden Gardens; A Major Early Blow for South Africa

The opening Test of the India vs South Africa 2025 series at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata, delivered its first big twist even before a ball was bowled. South Africa’s premier fast bowler, Kagiso Rabada, arguably the most crucial member of their red-ball attack, was ruled out of the Test due to a rib injury, forcing the Proteas to alter their plans at the last minute. With qualification stakes high for the WTC 2027 cycle, Rabada’s absence has dramatically changed the dynamics of the series opener.

Bavuma Wins Toss, Confirms Rabada’s Injury at Eden Gardens

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

South African captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to bat first on what appeared to be a dry, traditional Kolkata surface expected to assist spinners as the game progresses. But the real headline arrived moments later: Rabada was unavailable.

Bavuma confirmed that the star pacer had suffered a rib injury during training and had been advised rest. Calling it a “massive blow,” the skipper acknowledged that Rabada’s pace, reverse swing, and ability to strike early would be missed against a strong Indian batting unit.

His replacement, Corbin Bosch, was handed a rare opportunity in the Playing XI. For a team that became World Test Champions in 2025, this early setback could test their depth and resilience.

India’s Toss Woes Continue, But Gill Remains Confident

India’s young captain Shubman Gill lost his eighth consecutive toss in Test cricket, responding humorously that he would eventually win one—perhaps in the WTC Final 2027.

Despite bowling first, Gill expressed confidence in his attack, particularly given the assistance expected for seamers in the morning session and for spinners later in the Test. India surprised many by fielding a spin-heavy lineup, picking four spinners—Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and Washington Sundar—alongside pace spearheads Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

The biggest positive for India came in the form of Rishabh Pant’s return, who replaced the injured Nitish Kumar Reddy. Dhruv Jurel retained his position, while Axar Patel also returned to strengthen India’s lower order and spin web.

South Africa’s Bold Selection: No Rabada, No Muthusamy

As if Rabada’s injury wasn’t enough, South Africa stunned many with another surprising call: the omission of Senuran Muthusamy, who had been the Player of the Series in their previous Test assignment in Pakistan.

Instead, the visitors opted for a combination featuring:

Marco Jansen’s bounce and movement

Corbin Bosch’s all-round ability

Spin responsibility shared between Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer

This selection pointed to South Africa preparing for a surface that would turn heavily from Day 3 onwards, while relying on Jansen to carry the pace attack in Rabada’s absence.

How Rabada’s Absence Changes the Test Match

Rabada’s injury transforms this Test in multiple ways:

1. Advantage India Against Pace-Light Attack

Without Rabada’s ability to break partnerships, India’s top order—Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, and Rishabh Pant—will look to dominate early.

2. Added Pressure on Marco Jansen

The tall left-armer now becomes South Africa’s chief strike bowler, expected to take early wickets and control run flow.

3. Heavy Reliance on Spin Duo

On a dry Eden track, Maharaj and Harmer will likely bowl long spells to keep India in check.

4. South Africa Forced Into Defensive Approach

With their biggest weapon missing, the Proteas may need to focus on containment and patience rather than attacking lines.

Playing XIs: IND vs SA 1st Test, Eden Gardens

India:

Jaiswal, Rahul, Sundar, Gill (c), Pant (wk), Jadeja, Jurel, Axar, Kuldeep, Bumrah, Siraj

South Africa:

Markram, Rickelton, Mulder, Bavuma (c), de Zorzi, Stubbs, Verreynne (wk), Jansen, Bosch, Harmer, Maharaj