IND vs SA 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Go Hard In Ranchi Nets

On the eve of the second ODI against South Africa in Ranchi, India’s seasoned pillars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma delivered a commanding statement of intent with a high-intensity training session that underlined their form, focus, and hunger. As the spotlight intensified on the duo—both for their current purple patch and for speculation about their long-term roles—they embraced the challenge with clarity and purpose, setting up the perfect narrative ahead of a crucial clash.

Intensity Peaks in a Charged Net Session

Kohli, fresh off his masterful 135 in the first ODI, walked into the nets with the same crisp timing and laser focus that defined his Ranchi brilliance. Under the floodlights, he took on throw-down specialists Raghu and Nuwan Seneviratne, both of whom dialed up the pace. While Kohli was beaten at times by sheer speed, he asserted control quickly—driving on the rise, picking length early, and unleashing authoritative flicks and cover drives.

Rohit, practicing in the adjacent net, mirrored the tempo. His session was packed with trademark pull shots, solid forward strides, and the rhythmic fluency that powered his fluid 57 in the opening ODI. The India skipper looked composed yet charged, suggesting he is ready to anchor India’s top order once again in a match expected to favour stroke-making.

The Gambhir Moment That Sparked Conversation

The training session took an intriguing turn when Kohli wrapped up, carried both bats on his shoulders, and walked past head coach Gautam Gambhir without acknowledgment. The brief visual—quick, subtle, but unmistakable—ignited fresh chatter about the dynamic between the two.

Interestingly, Rohit ended his session moments later and paused for a short interaction with Gambhir, creating a contrasting image that only deepened the narrative. While neither incident reflected tension, the optics inevitably added spice to the build-up of a match already buzzing with anticipation.

Younger Players Match the Energy

Beyond the star duo, India’s younger core trained with fierce competitive spirit.

Yashasvi Jaiswal unleashed some of the cleanest shots of the evening, repeatedly launching balls over deep midwicket. Later, he rolled his arm over to assist Rishabh Pant, who was the last batter to complete his session—mixing aggression with touch as he prepared for conditions expected to aid big hitters.

Fast bowler Harshit Rana summed up the atmosphere perfectly, noting how the presence of icons like Kohli and Rohit elevates the dressing-room environment and inspires the squad’s emerging talents.

Momentum, Pitch Conditions & What Lies Ahead

With India leading the three-match series 1–0, confidence is high. The black-soil pitch in Ranchi, known for its even bounce and value for shots, should once again support high-scoring cricket—an environment tailor-made for India’s in-form top order.

Rohit and Kohli’s first-match heroics— a combined 192 runs, including Kohli’s record-setting 52nd ODI century—set the tone for India’s dominance. Their sharpness in the nets suggests they are ready to extend that momentum and close out the series on Wednesday.