IND vs SA 2nd ODI Weather Report: How Conditions Could Decide India vs South Africa 2nd ODI

The India vs South Africa 2nd ODI in Raipur arrives with high expectations after a thrilling opener in Ranchi. Before the action begins, the biggest questions revolve around the weather, pitch behaviour, dew impact, and whether conditions will allow a full 50-over contest at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium. With rain often disrupting matches in this region, the focus sharpens on Raipur’s latest weather updates.

Clear Skies in Raipur: No Rain Threat for IND vs SA 2nd ODI

Fans can breathe easy. Raipur is set to offer ideal cricketing conditions with:

No rain expected throughout the match

Partly cloudy skies with uninterrupted sunny phases

Afternoon temperatures around 27 to 28 degrees Celsius

Evening temperatures dipping to 15 to 20 degrees

These stable conditions strongly indicate a full match without weather interruptions. Moderate humidity and light winds also suggest minimal swing early on, making the climate predictable and comfortable for both teams.

Evening Conditions in Raipur: Dew Could Influence the Match

While rain will not interfere, dew is likely to play a decisive role in the second innings. Post 8:30 PM, with temperatures dropping, the outfield is expected to get noticeably wet. This can lead to:

A skiddier ball aiding stroke play

Reduced grip for bowlers, especially spinners

Difficulty in executing slower deliveries

Advantage for teams batting second

Captains may prefer bowling first to avoid bowling with a slippery ball under lights. Historically, chasing sides in Raipur have benefited from similar late-evening conditions.

Raipur Pitch Report: Balanced but Slightly Sluggish Surface Likely

The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium has a limited international record, but key trends are clear. The pitch, made of black soil, tends to:

Offer decent carry early

Slow down as the game progresses

Assist both pacers and spinners equally if they maintain discipline

Provide grip during middle overs

Support freer stroke play in the first half

It is neither as flat as Ranchi’s high-scoring wicket nor as bowler-friendly as the surface where New Zealand collapsed for 108 in 2023. Expect a competitive environment where both batting and bowling can thrive with the right approach.

Anticipated pitch behaviour:

Par score: 270 to 300

Slightly tacky early surface

Shot-making easier before sunset

Dew providing batting assistance late

How Weather and Pitch Will Shape IND vs SA 2nd ODI

With clear skies, mild temperatures, and heavy evening dew, this match becomes a tactical duel. Teams bowling second will face more challenges with grip and control. Batting first demands a total close to or above 300 to stay competitive when dew settles in.

Conditions will test adaptability and execution, placing equal pressure on bowlers and batters to adjust throughout the contest.