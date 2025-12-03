IND vs SA 2nd ODI Weather Report: How Conditions Could Decide India vs South Africa 2nd ODI
Clear skies, mild temperatures, and a balanced black-soil surface set the stage for an uninterrupted IND vs SA 2nd ODI in Raipur, with evening dew likely to influence the chasing side.
- No rain threat ensures a complete 50-over IND vs SA 2nd ODI in Raipur.
- Evening dew could heavily favor the chasing side under lights.
- Balanced black-soil pitch expected to offer assistance to both pacers and spinners.
The India vs South Africa 2nd ODI in Raipur arrives with high expectations after a thrilling opener in Ranchi. Before the action begins, the biggest questions revolve around the weather, pitch behaviour, dew impact, and whether conditions will allow a full 50-over contest at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium. With rain often disrupting matches in this region, the focus sharpens on Raipur’s latest weather updates.
Clear Skies in Raipur: No Rain Threat for IND vs SA 2nd ODI
Fans can breathe easy. Raipur is set to offer ideal cricketing conditions with:
- No rain expected throughout the match
- Partly cloudy skies with uninterrupted sunny phases
- Afternoon temperatures around 27 to 28 degrees Celsius
- Evening temperatures dipping to 15 to 20 degrees
These stable conditions strongly indicate a full match without weather interruptions. Moderate humidity and light winds also suggest minimal swing early on, making the climate predictable and comfortable for both teams.
Evening Conditions in Raipur: Dew Could Influence the Match
While rain will not interfere, dew is likely to play a decisive role in the second innings. Post 8:30 PM, with temperatures dropping, the outfield is expected to get noticeably wet. This can lead to:
- A skiddier ball aiding stroke play
- Reduced grip for bowlers, especially spinners
- Difficulty in executing slower deliveries
- Advantage for teams batting second
Captains may prefer bowling first to avoid bowling with a slippery ball under lights. Historically, chasing sides in Raipur have benefited from similar late-evening conditions.
Raipur Pitch Report: Balanced but Slightly Sluggish Surface Likely
The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium has a limited international record, but key trends are clear. The pitch, made of black soil, tends to:
- Offer decent carry early
- Slow down as the game progresses
- Assist both pacers and spinners equally if they maintain discipline
- Provide grip during middle overs
Support freer stroke play in the first half
It is neither as flat as Ranchi’s high-scoring wicket nor as bowler-friendly as the surface where New Zealand collapsed for 108 in 2023. Expect a competitive environment where both batting and bowling can thrive with the right approach.
Anticipated pitch behaviour:
- Par score: 270 to 300
- Slightly tacky early surface
- Shot-making easier before sunset
- Dew providing batting assistance late
How Weather and Pitch Will Shape IND vs SA 2nd ODI
With clear skies, mild temperatures, and heavy evening dew, this match becomes a tactical duel. Teams bowling second will face more challenges with grip and control. Batting first demands a total close to or above 300 to stay competitive when dew settles in.
Conditions will test adaptability and execution, placing equal pressure on bowlers and batters to adjust throughout the contest.
