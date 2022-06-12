Rishabh Pant-led Team India will take on South Africa in the second T20I Barabati Stadium, Cuttack on Sunday. After losing the first T20I at Delhi, India will aim to bounce back while South Africa will look to continue on winning momentum. South Africa's Quinton de Kock is on the brink of achieving a special record in T20I cricket. de Kock is one catch away from claiming 50 catches in the shortest format of the game.

Quinton de Kock shows off his football skills. pic.twitter.com/SwGWvmKDKn — SA Cricket magazine (@SACricketmag) June 12, 2022

Former India captain MS Dhoni holds the record for taking the most catches as a wicket-keeper in T20Is. The Chennai Super Kings batsman has 57 catches to his name while Denesh Ramdin (43), Matthew Wade (39) and Jos Buttler (37) are next on the list.

Meanwhile, South Africa are leading the series 1-0, after winning the first T20I by seven wickets. David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen's fifty helped visitors chase down a mammoth total of 212 runs. After losing their top three at the score of 81 runs, Miller and van der Dussen put together a match-winning unbeaten 131-run partnership. Miller continued his brilliant form from the IPL and scored a Player of the Match performance - 64* runs in 31 balls. He gained momentum when he collected two sixes and a four in Axar Patel’s over and later charged against the pacers to guide his team to victory.

Van der Dussen, on the other end, was as impressive as Miller. After rotating the strike early in his innings, he got going towards the end and smashed a flurry of boundaries in Harshal's over to reach his half-century in 37 balls. Van der Dussen then continued his assault and took South Africa across the line with a boundary in the final over.

Full Squads

India Squad: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks