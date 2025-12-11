IND vs SA 2nd T20I Stats Preview: Records, Milestones And Key Battles To Watch In New Chandigarh

As India and South Africa prepare for the 2nd T20I in New Chandigarh, the spotlight falls firmly on the numbers that define the rivalry. With the first match washed out and both sides hungry for momentum before the T20 World Cup, the statistical landscape sets the stage for a high-intensity showdown. Fans have been searching heavily for IND vs SA stats preview, India vs South Africa records and key milestones ahead of the 2nd T20I, making this clash one of the most anticipated fixtures of the series.

What do the head-to-head numbers reveal?

India and South Africa have produced competitive T20I battles over the years. India hold a 19 to 12 advantage in 32 matches, with one ending without a result. The rivalry intensifies in India where the home side enjoys a strong record of 64 wins in 95 T20Is. South Africa, however, have won 8 out of 17 games in India, proving they remain dangerous travellers. The balance of power in recent meetings also favours India with four wins in the last five contests.

Which milestones are within reach in the 2nd T20I?

Several players stand on the brink of major personal landmarks that could shape the narrative.

Suryakumar Yadav is only 15 runs away from reaching 2000 T20I runs.

Ruturaj Gaikwad needs one four to complete 50 T20I boundaries.

Ravindra Jadeja requires four wickets to reach 550 across formats.

Tilak Varma is 13 runs short of 2000 career T20 runs.

Washington Sundar is five wickets away from 100 T20 wickets.

Aiden Markram needs six sixes to complete 50 T20I maximums.

David Miller needs three fours to complete 150 T20I boundaries.

These numbers highlight the strong individual form both teams bring into the contest.

Which batters lead the scoring charts in IND vs SA T20Is?

Among active players, David Miller leads with 525 runs against India at a strike rate of 146.23. Suryakumar Yadav follows with 384 runs at a blistering 161.34, consistently dominating this matchup. Quinton de Kock’s 351 runs at an average of 39 underline his reliability at the top. These three form the core group of high-impact batters whose performances can heavily influence the match.

Who has dominated with the ball in this rivalry?

India’s left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh sits at the top with 20 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 16. Varun Chakravarthy has been a revelation with 14 wickets in just 5 innings at an outstanding average of 11.21. For South Africa, Keshav Maharaj leads with 15 wickets, often breaking partnerships through control and variations.

Player battles add another layer of intrigue. Arshdeep Singh has dismissed de Kock four times in T20Is, making this a key matchup. Brevis vs Chakravarthy remains another contest to watch given the spinner’s outstanding record against South Africa.

What do the venue stats at New Chandigarh tell us?

The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium has shown a tendency to favour teams batting first due to minimal dew and a pitch that maintains its structure. Pace bowlers have historically enjoyed better returns, suggesting early breakthroughs could shape the direction of the match.