IND vs SA 3rd T20I Match Details: Date, Toss Time, TV And Live Streaming

The five match T20 International series between India and South Africa is evenly poised at 1 1 after two contrasting encounters. India dominated the opening match, while South Africa made a strong comeback in the second game, setting up an exciting contest ahead of the third T20I. Cricket fans will now turn their attention to the third match of the series, which will be played at the beautiful Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. Both teams will be eager to secure a victory and take a crucial lead in the series.

IND vs SA 3rd T20I match details

The third T20I between India and South Africa will be played on December 14, 2025.

The match is scheduled to begin at 7 PM IST, with the toss set to take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Where to watch IND vs SA 3rd T20I

The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports on television.

Fans can also watch the game through live streaming on the Jio Hotstar app, available on both iOS and Android platforms.

IND vs SA T20I series level after two matches

After two games, the five match series remains locked at one win each, with both sides producing dominant performances in their respective victories.

In the first T20I held in Cuttack, India registered a comprehensive win. Hardik Pandya led the charge with a brilliant unbeaten 59 off 28 balls, guiding India to a total of 175 for 6. South Africa’s chase fell apart dramatically as they were bowled out for just 74, their lowest ever total in T20 internationals. India sealed the match by a massive margin of 101 runs, with every Indian bowler picking up at least one wicket.

South Africa responded strongly in the second T20I at Mullanpur. Quinton de Kock played a destructive knock of 90 off 46 balls to propel the Proteas to an imposing 213 for 4. India’s reply never gained momentum after losing early wickets in the powerplay. Tilak Varma fought hard with a 62, but Ottniel Baartman’s outstanding figures of 4 for 24 ensured India were bowled out for 162, handing South Africa a 51 run victory and leveling the series.

With the series now moving to Dharamsala, momentum appears to slightly favour the rejuvenated South African side, though India will be determined to bounce back on home soil.

Squads

India squad

Suryakumar Yadav captain, Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma wicketkeeper, Sanju Samson wicketkeeper, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar.

South Africa squad

Aiden Markram captain, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Quinton de Kock wicketkeeper, Donovan Ferreira wicketkeeper, Tristan Stubbs, Ottniel Baartman, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje.

As the two sides prepare for the third T20I, all eyes will be on Dharamsala as India and South Africa battle for a vital series advantage.