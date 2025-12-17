IND vs SA 4th T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India vs South Africa Match In India?

India and South Africa are set to lock horns in the fourth and final T20 International of the ongoing series, with both teams eyeing a strong finish. The contest promises high-intensity cricket as momentum, pride and valuable rankings points are on the line.

With fans eagerly waiting for the decider, here are all the details regarding live streaming, TV telecast, match timing and venue for the IND vs SA 4th T20I.

When Is the IND vs SA 4th T20I?

The 4th T20I between India and South Africa will be played on Wednesday, 17 December. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST, while the toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST

Where Is the Match Being Played?

The match will be hosted at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, a venue known for offering balanced conditions for both batters and bowlers

IND vs SA 4th T20I Live Telecast in India

Cricket fans in India can watch the live telecast of the 4th T20I on the Star Sports Network. The match will be available across multiple language feeds, including English and Hindi, ensuring wide accessibility for viewers across the country

IND vs SA 4th T20I Live Streaming Details

For online viewers, the match will be live-streamed on JioHotstar. Fans can stream the game on the JioHotstar mobile app and official website, making it accessible on smartphones, tablets, laptops and smart TVs

What’s at Stake?

With the series reaching its final chapter, both teams will look to fine-tune combinations and deliver a commanding performance. India will aim to capitalise on home conditions, while South Africa will be keen to end the tour on a high with a statement win. India currently leads the series 2-1, which means this is a do-or-die match for South Africa to level the series.

The 4th T20I promises explosive batting, tactical bowling battles and a thrilling atmosphere as fans gear up for another exciting night of international cricket.