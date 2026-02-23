IND vs SA: Abhishek Sharma’s emotional reaction after scoring 1st runs in T20 World Cup 2026 goes viral - Watch

Abhishek Sharma finally got off the mark in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, but it was his emotional reaction rather than the boundary that captured the internet’s attention. The young opener, who had endured three consecutive ducks in the group stage, looked skyward in relief and gratitude after scoring his first runs against South Africa in Ahmedabad. The moment, captured on broadcast cameras, quickly went viral across social media even as India suffered a heavy 76-run defeat in the Super 8 clash.

abhishek sharma after scoring 1st boundary pic.twitter.com/y5f9z7LbZj February 23, 2026

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Viral moment: Relief, gratitude and redemption

Facing Aiden Markram early in India’s chase, Abhishek finally broke his tournament duck in style. Commentary highlight: Markram dropped it short and wide outside off, Abhishek backed away and crashed a cut past point for four. It was his first run of the tournament and his reaction spoke volumes. After the boundary, he paused, looked toward the sky, and folded his hands briefly in thanks. The gesture reflected both relief and belief after a difficult start to the World Cup.

Why the reaction resonated

Abhishek had scored three ducks vs Pakistan, Namibia and Netherlands

Questions were growing around his place in the XI

The emotional response showed the mental pressure elite players face

Fans related to the human side of professional sport

Within minutes, clips of the moment flooded social media platforms, with fans praising his humility and perseverance.

A tough outing despite a positive start

While Abhishek’s boundary offered a hopeful spark, India’s chase quickly unravelled.

Match snapshot

India vs South Africa, Super 8

South Africa: 187/7 (20 overs)

India: 111 all out (18.5 overs)

Result: South Africa won by 76 runs

David Miller (63 off 35) and Tristan Stubbs (44*) powered South Africa to a commanding total. In response, India lost early wickets and never recovered.

Abhishek Sharma’s innings

Runs: 15

Balls: 12

Fours: 2

Sixes: 1

His dismissal in the fifth over triggered a collapse that left India struggling at 51/5.

The pressure of opening in a World Cup

Opening in global tournaments is as much psychological as technical. Abhishek entered the Super 8 stage under scrutiny after repeated failures. Former cricketers often highlight how early runs can settle nerves and restore rhythm. Even Sunil Gavaskar recently suggested that simply “getting off the mark” can ease pressure on young batters. Abhishek’s reaction underscored that truth.