IND vs SA: Abhishek Sharma’s emotional reaction after scoring 1st runs in T20 World Cup 2026 goes viral - Watch
Abhishek Sharma’s emotional reaction after his first T20 World Cup 2026 runs goes viral despite India’s defeat to South Africa.
- Abhishek Sharma’s emotional reaction after his first runs became the defining visual of India’s Super 8 defeat.
- The boundary ended a streak of three ducks and revealed the mental pressure of World Cup cricket.
- Despite the viral moment, India’s batting collapse exposed deeper concerns ahead of knockout qualification.
Abhishek Sharma finally got off the mark in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, but it was his emotional reaction rather than the boundary that captured the internet’s attention. The young opener, who had endured three consecutive ducks in the group stage, looked skyward in relief and gratitude after scoring his first runs against South Africa in Ahmedabad. The moment, captured on broadcast cameras, quickly went viral across social media even as India suffered a heavy 76-run defeat in the Super 8 clash.
abhishek sharma after scoring 1st boundary pic.twitter.com/y5f9z7LbZj— Akash Kharade (@cricaakash) February 23, 2026
Viral moment: Relief, gratitude and redemption
Facing Aiden Markram early in India’s chase, Abhishek finally broke his tournament duck in style. Commentary highlight: Markram dropped it short and wide outside off, Abhishek backed away and crashed a cut past point for four. It was his first run of the tournament and his reaction spoke volumes. After the boundary, he paused, looked toward the sky, and folded his hands briefly in thanks. The gesture reflected both relief and belief after a difficult start to the World Cup.
Why the reaction resonated
- Abhishek had scored three ducks vs Pakistan, Namibia and Netherlands
- Questions were growing around his place in the XI
- The emotional response showed the mental pressure elite players face
- Fans related to the human side of professional sport
Within minutes, clips of the moment flooded social media platforms, with fans praising his humility and perseverance.
A tough outing despite a positive start
While Abhishek’s boundary offered a hopeful spark, India’s chase quickly unravelled.
Match snapshot
- India vs South Africa, Super 8
- South Africa: 187/7 (20 overs)
- India: 111 all out (18.5 overs)
- Result: South Africa won by 76 runs
David Miller (63 off 35) and Tristan Stubbs (44*) powered South Africa to a commanding total. In response, India lost early wickets and never recovered.
Abhishek Sharma’s innings
- Runs: 15
- Balls: 12
- Fours: 2
- Sixes: 1
His dismissal in the fifth over triggered a collapse that left India struggling at 51/5.
The pressure of opening in a World Cup
Opening in global tournaments is as much psychological as technical. Abhishek entered the Super 8 stage under scrutiny after repeated failures. Former cricketers often highlight how early runs can settle nerves and restore rhythm. Even Sunil Gavaskar recently suggested that simply “getting off the mark” can ease pressure on young batters. Abhishek’s reaction underscored that truth.
