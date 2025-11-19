Massive Setback For India! Two Key Stars Likely To Miss SA ODI Series - Shocking Reason Revealed!

Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah are reportedly set to miss the upcoming ODI series against South Africa starting November 30, with both senior players shifting their complete focus to preparations for the 2026 T20 World Cup. According to reports, the BCCI and team management believe that the ODI matches hold limited value at this stage, and the priority is to ensure that India’s key all-rounder and strike pacer remain fully fit for the marquee ICC event next year.

Hardik Pandya is currently recovering from a quadriceps injury he suffered during the Asia Cup T20 in Dubai last September. The all-rounder missed the final against Pakistan due to the injury and has since been working on a carefully monitored rehabilitation programme. He is presently undergoing Return To Play routines at the Centre of Excellence.

Hardik Update

A BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity, "Hardik is recovering well from his quadriceps injury at the moment. He is at the Centre of Excellence doing his RTP (Return To Play) routines. As of now, returning from quadriceps injury, he needs to build up his workload and straightaway playing 50 overs will be risky. Till the T20 World Cup, the BCCI medical team and Hardik would focus on T20Is."

With a 50-over workload carrying far greater strain, the management is keen to introduce Hardik back into competitive cricket through the shortest format. The plan is for him to first prove match fitness by representing Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. After that, he is expected to play the T20I series against South Africa and New Zealand.

On Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah is also likely to be rested from the ODI series as part of India’s long-term workload management strategy. As one of the world’s leading fast bowlers, Bumrah’s fitness remains a critical asset, and the management aims to preserve him for the most significant assignments ahead. With the ODI series carrying little relevance in the immediate build-up to the T20 World Cup, resting him is seen as both logical and beneficial.

India will also play three ODIs against New Zealand, but these matches too are expected to be treated as secondary in the larger scheme of planning. Following IPL 2026, India’s senior players will turn their focus toward the 2027 ODI World Cup cycle, making T20Is the primary format of attention for now.