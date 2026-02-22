IND vs SA: Jasprit Bumrah equals Ravichandran Ashwin, becomes joint-highest for India at T20 World Cup history

In a landmark moment for Indian cricket during the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah has drawn level with Ravichandran Ashwin as the leading wicket-taker for India in the tournament's history.

Bumrah achieved the feat by claiming his 32nd wicket in the Super Eight clash against South Africa in Ahmedabad on Sunday, February 22, matching Ashwin's long-standing record. The milestone came when Bumrah struck twice in the Powerplay, dismissing key South African batters Ryan Rickelton and Quinton de Kock with trademark precision.

His slower delivery accounted for Rickelton, who top-edged to mid-off, marking Bumrah's 32nd scalp in T20 World Cups. This puts him on par with Ashwin, who accumulated his 32 wickets across 24 matches at an average of 17.25 and an impressive economy of 6.49.



What makes Bumrah's achievement even more remarkable is the efficiency - he reached the 32-wicket mark in just 22 matches, showcasing his dominance in the shortest format on the biggest stage.

Known for his unplayable yorkers, deadly bouncers, and variations, Bumrah has been a consistent threat in white-ball cricket, and this record underlines his status as one of the premier bowlers in T20Is.

Most Wickets For India At T20 World Cup History

Player Wickets Matches

Jasprit Bumrah 32 22

Ravichandran Ashwin 32 24

Arshdeep Singh 30 18

Hardik Pandya 29 26

A Dominant Campaign

Jasprit Bumrah’s rise to the top of this list has been meteoric. After a legendary 2024 T20 World Cup campaign where he maintained an unprecedented economy of 4.17, he has continued his "unplayable" form in the 2026 edition.

His ability to strike both in the Powerplay and at the death has made him the cornerstone of India’s unbeaten run through the group stages and into the Super 8s.

The Race Isn't Over

While Bumrah currently shares the throne with Ashwin, he isn't the only one hunting the record. Arshdeep Singh also sits on 30 wickets, and with several matches potentially remaining in the tournament, he could change hands multiple times before the final.