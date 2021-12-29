IND vs SA: Mohammed Shami reveals when India will declare in second innings of 1st Test

The first Test between India and South Africa is set for thrilling finish.

At the close of play on Day 3 of of the Centurion Test, India were leading by 146 runs having lost one wicket in form of opener Mayank Agarwal in the second innings. KL Rahul and Shardul Thakur are in the middle and will resume the innings at 16/1 on Day 4.

With two days remaining in the match, how much should India post in the second innings and when should the visitors declare are the two talking points currently.

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami, who picked a five-for in the ongoing 1st Test between India and South Africa, said that he visitors will be looking to set up a 400-run target for the Proteas in the second innings.

He told reporters after the end of Day 3, "Two days are left in the Test match, I feel we should be batting the maximum amount of time tomorrow. If we score around 250 runs and set a target of about 400 runs for South Africa we can then allow South Africa to bat for four sessions. But for that we need at least 350 or 400 odd runs."

Shami also joined the elite list of bowlers with 200 Test wickets. It is a landmark he will savour for a lifetime.

Speaking about his journey, the pacer said, "No player ever imagines what he can do in the future. Your motive and dream is to play for India, hard work is your hand and if you work hard you get the desired results," said Shami.

"For my success, I want to give credit to my father. I am from a village where there are no facilities and my father used to send me to play cricket 30km far from our village. My father and brother had backed and I am here only because of them."