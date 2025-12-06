South African wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock created history after scoring an impressive century in the third and final ODI of the three match series against India at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, December 6.

After being invited to bat first by India, De Kock opened the innings for South Africa and scored an elegant 106 runs off 89 balls (including 8 fours and 6 sixes). The 32-year-old De Kock, who came out of ODI retirement, last month, now has two fifties and two hundreds in six innings since making his comeback.

This was 23rd ODI hundred for De Kock and he etched his name deeper into cricket history by equaling Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara's world record for the most ODI centuries by a designated wicketkeeper-batter - both now stand at 23.

Notably, the South African has scored 23 ODI centuries in 180 fewer innings than Sangakkara did in 50-over cricket.



Most Hundreds By A Wicketkeeper Batter In ODIs

23 - Quinton de Kock (160 innings)

23 - Kumar Sangakkara (340 innings)

19 - Shai Hope (141 innings)

De Kock's century on Saturday in Vizag is his seventh ODI hundred on Indian soil, tying him for the most by any overseas batter.

Most ODI Centuries By A Non-Indian Batter In India

7 - Quinton de Kock (21 innings)

7 - AB de Villiers (20 innings)

6 - Chris Gayle (23 innings)

5 - Ricky Ponting (46 innings)

De Kock also now holds the joint-record for the most centuries by a batter against India in ODIs. And, he managed to achieve the milestone in 62 fewer innings than Sanath Jayasuriya.

Most Hundreds By A Batter Against India in ODIs

7 - Quinton de Kock (23 innings)

7 - Sanath Jayasuriya (85 innings)

6 - AB de Villiers (32 innings)

6 - Ricky Ponting (59 innings)

6 - Kumar Sangakkara (71 innings)

De Kock was eventually dismissed by Prasidh Krishna, getting clean bowled in the 33rd over of South Africa's innings.

During his century, De Kock also completed 13, 000 runs in international cricket. In 311 international matches for SA, De Kock now has scored 13,088 runs at an average of 40.24, with a strike rate of 93.71, including 30 centuries and 70 fifties in 347 innings with a best score of 178.