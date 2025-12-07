Advertisement
IND vs SA: Rohit Sharma Creates History, Joins Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid And Virat Kohli In Elite List

India opener Rohit Sharma achieved a huge milestone during the series decider against South Africa in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. Even in the twilight of his career, the former India captain continues to break barriers and inspire a new generation of cricketers.

 

 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Dec 07, 2025, 01:28 AM IST|Source: Bureau
IND vs SA: Rohit Sharma Creates History, Joins Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid And Virat Kohli In Elite List Pic credit: BCCI

Former India captain Rohit Sharma etched his name into cricket's pantheon of greats during the third and final ODI against South Africa at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, December 6.

The 38-year-old opener crossed the 20,000-run mark in international cricket with a single off Keshav Maharaj in the 14th over, reaching the milestone at 27 runs into his innings. He went on to score a brisk 75 off 73 balls (7 fours, 3 sixes) before falling to Maharaj, helping India build a solid 155-run opening stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal, who notched his maiden ODI fifty.

With this, Rohit became the fourth Indian batter - and the 14th overall cricketer - to amass 20,000 or more runs across all formats (Tests, ODIs, and T20Is) in international cricket.

The 'Hitman' joined the most rarefied company, adding his name to an exclusive list that already features the legendary trio of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Virat Kohli.

A Career Defined By Power and Longevity

For Rohit Sharma, the journey to 20,000 runs is a testament to his longevity, ability to reinvent himself, and unmatched dominance in white-ball cricket. His career, spanning nearly two decades since his debut in 2007, has been one of extraordinary peaks and crucial consistency across formats.

The 38-year-old's aggregate is composed of significant contributions across Tests, ODIs, and T20Is, although his white-ball numbers, particularly his triple-double centuries in ODIs, stand out as unique world records. 

Notably, the 20,000 international run achievement follows another recent milestone for Rohit, where he broke the record for the most sixes in ODI history earlier in the series. Even in the twilight of his career, the former India captain continues to break barriers and inspire a new generation of cricketers. 

