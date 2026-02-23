Advertisement
INDIA VS SOUTH AFRICA

Sunil Gavaskar sounds alarm as Abhishek Sharma falters in Team India’s crushing T20 World Cup 2026 defeat vs South Africa in Super 8

Sunil Gavaskar analyses Abhishek Sharma’s struggles and India’s collapse in the 76-run loss to South Africa in the T20 World Cup Super 8.

Written By Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Feb 23, 2026, 10:41 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Gavaskar pinpointed pressure and tactical bowling as key factors behind Abhishek Sharma’s struggles.
  • South Africa’s disciplined plans and middle-order composure exposed India’s shot selection flaws.
  • The defeat raises tactical questions for India’s top order ahead of crucial knockout scenarios.
Sunil Gavaskar sounds alarm as Abhishek Sharma falters in Team India’s crushing T20 World Cup 2026 defeat vs South Africa in Super 8Sunil Gavaskar analyses Abhishek Sharma’s struggles after India’s 76-run defeat to South Africa in the T20 World Cup Super 8 clash in Ahmedabad. Photo Credit – X

India’s crushing 76-run defeat to South Africa in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash exposed technical and tactical flaws at the top of the order, with Sunil Gavaskar pointing to Abhishek Sharma’s lack of fluency under pressure. Chasing 188 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India collapsed to 111 all out in 18.5 overs. Gavaskar stressed that match pressure and smart South African bowling restricted Abhishek’s natural strokeplay, highlighting a broader issue of shot selection and game awareness that proved decisive.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Updated Points Table: How bad is Team India's Net Run Rate with 76-run defeat against South Africa

Match Snapshot: South Africa Dominate

South Africa 187/7 (20 overs)

David Miller 63 (35)

Dewald Brevis 45 (29)

Tristan Stubbs 44* (24)

Jasprit Bumrah 3/15

India 111 all out (18.5 overs)

Shivam Dube 42 (37)

Hardik Pandya 18 (17)

Marco Jansen 4/22

Keshav Maharaj 3/24

Result: South Africa won by 76 runs

South Africa recovered from early wickets to post 187, powered by Miller’s controlled aggression and Brevis’ momentum shift. India never settled in the chase after early losses.

Gavaskar on Abhishek Sharma: Pressure Restricting Natural Game

Sunil Gavaskar observed that Abhishek’s struggles stem from match pressure rather than ability. “The fluency is not there at the moment. In the nets, you know you'll face the next ball even if you get out on the first. But in a match, it's a completely different story. That pressure can almost freeze you, restricting the free movement of the arms when aiming for a big shot.” He added that the youngster got stuck against disciplined bowling.

“He got a little stuck there, and South Africa bowled very cleverly. They know he likes to make room and play through the off-side, so look at Rabada, he kept targeting the pads relentlessly, even after conceding a six.” Abhishek scored 15 off 12 balls before falling to Marco Jansen, unable to break free.

South Africa’s Tactical Bowling Blueprint

Gavaskar highlighted how the Proteas executed a clear plan. “South Africa bowled very cleverly. They know he likes to make room and play through the off-side.” Rabada and Jansen attacked the pads and cramped room, denying width and forcing mistimed shots. This strategy disrupted India’s intent-driven approach.

Targeted Abhishek’s leg stump to restrict off-side hitting

  • Hard lengths to prevent free swing
  • Spin choke in middle overs through Maharaj and Bosch
  • Gavaskar Criticises India’s Shot Selection

The batting collapse wasn’t only about pressure. Gavaskar pointed to poor decision-making compared to South Africa’s middle-order composure. “Batters showed poor shot selection. Look at David Miller and Dewald Brevis; on a pitch where the ball wasn't coming onto the bat easily, they applied themselves and built a good score. However, the Indian batters failed to do the same.” While Miller paced his innings and Brevis built partnerships, India lost wickets attempting high-risk shots on a slow surface.

Where the Game Slipped Away

  • Powerplay damage: India slumped to 31/2 in six overs.
  • Middle overs choke: Maharaj’s spell removed key batters.
  • Lack of partnerships: No stand crossed 40.
  • Surface misread: South Africa adapted; India did not.

