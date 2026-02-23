Sunil Gavaskar sounds alarm as Abhishek Sharma falters in Team India’s crushing T20 World Cup 2026 defeat vs South Africa in Super 8

India’s crushing 76-run defeat to South Africa in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash exposed technical and tactical flaws at the top of the order, with Sunil Gavaskar pointing to Abhishek Sharma’s lack of fluency under pressure. Chasing 188 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India collapsed to 111 all out in 18.5 overs. Gavaskar stressed that match pressure and smart South African bowling restricted Abhishek’s natural strokeplay, highlighting a broader issue of shot selection and game awareness that proved decisive.

Match Snapshot: South Africa Dominate

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

South Africa 187/7 (20 overs)

David Miller 63 (35)

Dewald Brevis 45 (29)

Tristan Stubbs 44* (24)

Jasprit Bumrah 3/15

India 111 all out (18.5 overs)

Shivam Dube 42 (37)

Hardik Pandya 18 (17)

Marco Jansen 4/22

Keshav Maharaj 3/24

Result: South Africa won by 76 runs

South Africa recovered from early wickets to post 187, powered by Miller’s controlled aggression and Brevis’ momentum shift. India never settled in the chase after early losses.

Gavaskar on Abhishek Sharma: Pressure Restricting Natural Game

Sunil Gavaskar observed that Abhishek’s struggles stem from match pressure rather than ability. “The fluency is not there at the moment. In the nets, you know you'll face the next ball even if you get out on the first. But in a match, it's a completely different story. That pressure can almost freeze you, restricting the free movement of the arms when aiming for a big shot.” He added that the youngster got stuck against disciplined bowling.

“He got a little stuck there, and South Africa bowled very cleverly. They know he likes to make room and play through the off-side, so look at Rabada, he kept targeting the pads relentlessly, even after conceding a six.” Abhishek scored 15 off 12 balls before falling to Marco Jansen, unable to break free.

South Africa’s Tactical Bowling Blueprint

Gavaskar highlighted how the Proteas executed a clear plan. “South Africa bowled very cleverly. They know he likes to make room and play through the off-side.” Rabada and Jansen attacked the pads and cramped room, denying width and forcing mistimed shots. This strategy disrupted India’s intent-driven approach.

Targeted Abhishek’s leg stump to restrict off-side hitting

Hard lengths to prevent free swing

Spin choke in middle overs through Maharaj and Bosch

Gavaskar Criticises India’s Shot Selection

The batting collapse wasn’t only about pressure. Gavaskar pointed to poor decision-making compared to South Africa’s middle-order composure. “Batters showed poor shot selection. Look at David Miller and Dewald Brevis; on a pitch where the ball wasn't coming onto the bat easily, they applied themselves and built a good score. However, the Indian batters failed to do the same.” While Miller paced his innings and Brevis built partnerships, India lost wickets attempting high-risk shots on a slow surface.

Where the Game Slipped Away