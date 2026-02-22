IND vs SA Super 8 weather & pitch report from Ahmedabad: Advantage South Africa

Defending champions India face South Africa in a blockbuster Super 8 clash of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 tonight (February 22) at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. With both teams unbeaten and carrying title momentum, conditions could play a decisive role. Expect hot evening temperatures around 36°C, a flat black-soil pitch built for strokeplay, and heavy dew later in the night that could tilt the contest toward the chasing side.

Match Details

Match: India vs South Africa, Super 8

Date: February 22, 2026

Time: 7:00 PM IST (Toss 6:30 PM)

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

This fixture is widely seen as a “final before the final,” echoing the 2024 World Cup summit clash and potentially shaping semifinal qualification.

Weather Report: Hot, Dry & Dew-Heavy Night Expected

Ahmedabad will see clear skies with no rain threat, ensuring a full match.

Conditions to expect:

Temperature at start: ~36°C

Humidity rising after sunset

Light winds

No precipitation forecast

Heavy dew likely in second innings

What it means: The dew factor could make gripping the ball difficult for bowlers later in the match, making chasing significantly easier.

Pitch Report: Black Soil Surface Built for Big Scores

A shaved black-soil wicket has been prepared, traditionally known for pace, bounce, and high scoring.

Key Pitch Characteristics

Batting:

True bounce and even pace

Ideal for stroke-makers

First-innings scores often 170+

Fast Bowlers:

Extra carry and bounce

Early overs may offer seam movement

Spinners:

Minimal turn expected

Grip likely difficult, especially with dew

Dew Impact:

Ball will skid under lights

Fielding becomes slippery

Teams likely to prefer chasing

Recent matches at the venue have seen pacers dominate wicket tallies, reinforcing the importance of quality seam bowling.

Toss Strategy: Bowl First Could Be the Advantage

Historically, batting first has worked in Ahmedabad, but heavy dew changes the equation.

Captains may prefer to:

Bowl first

Avoid defending with a wet ball

Exploit easier batting conditions later

Anything under 180 could become vulnerable if dew sets in heavily.

Key Player Battles to Watch



Ishan Kishan vs Rabada & Nortje

Kishan has scored 176 runs in four matches and will test South Africa’s express pace.

Suryakumar Yadav vs Marco Jansen

Jansen’s bounce has troubled SKY previously, making this a tactical matchup.

Aiden Markram vs Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah has dismissed Markram three times in T20Is, highlighting India’s edge in this duel.

Spin Factor

Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav may rely on variations rather than turn, while Keshav Maharaj remains South Africa’s key control option.

Head-to-Head & Context

India leads overall T20Is: 21–13

T20 World Cups: India 5 wins, SA 2

India won the 2024 World Cup final vs SA

India won the 2025 home series 3–1

India enter with psychological advantage, but South Africa’s pace attack and power hitting suit batting-friendly conditions.