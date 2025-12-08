IND vs SA T20I Series Preview: India Begins World Cup Preparation With Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya Back In Action
India and South Africa are all set to battle in a five-match T20I series beginning Tuesday in Cuttack, marking an important phase of preparation ahead of the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.
Gill & Hardik Return Boosts India’s Plans
Gill, who recovered from a recent injury, has cleared his fitness tests at the BCCI Centre of Excellence and is ready to rejoin the squad, while Pandya’s availability gives India a strong all-round option. Captain Suryakumar Yadav confirmed that both players are fully prepared for the contest.
India’s Focus: Refining Combinations for the World Cup
The series is expected to serve as a key checkpoint for India’s T20 World Cup strategy. With experimentation on the cards, especially in the batting order and bowling combinations, management will look to finalise a balanced lineup ahead of the global event.
With the Proteas arriving as competitive challengers, the opening game in Cuttack promises a gripping contest. Toss and pitch conditions are likely to play a big role, and both sides will look to exploit early momentum.
Series Schedule
1st T20I - Cuttack, December 9
2nd T20I - New Chandigarh, December 11
3rd T20I - Dharamsala, December 14
4th T20I - Lucknow, December 17
5th T20I - Ahmedabad, December 19
With a blend of youth and experience, India enter the series as favourites, but South Africa will look to spoil the party and push the hosts into tactical adjustments. The stage is set for a thrilling showdown to close out the cricket year in style.
Squads
South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Reeza Hendricks, Ottneil Baartman, Donovan Ferreira, Kwena Maphaka, George Linde
India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma(w), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana
