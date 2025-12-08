IND vs SA T20I Series Preview: India Begins World Cup Preparation With Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya Back In Action

India and South Africa are all set to battle in a five-match T20I series beginning Tuesday in Cuttack, marking an important phase of preparation ahead of the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. The hosts will be strengthened by the return of star players Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya, both declared fit before the opening match.

Gill & Hardik Return Boosts India’s Plans

Gill, who recovered from a recent injury, has cleared his fitness tests at the BCCI Centre of Excellence and is ready to rejoin the squad, while Pandya’s availability gives India a strong all-round option. Captain Suryakumar Yadav confirmed that both players are fully prepared for the contest.

India’s Focus: Refining Combinations for the World Cup

The series is expected to serve as a key checkpoint for India’s T20 World Cup strategy. With experimentation on the cards, especially in the batting order and bowling combinations, management will look to finalise a balanced lineup ahead of the global event.

With the Proteas arriving as competitive challengers, the opening game in Cuttack promises a gripping contest. Toss and pitch conditions are likely to play a big role, and both sides will look to exploit early momentum.

Series Schedule

1st T20I - Cuttack, December 9

2nd T20I - New Chandigarh, December 11

3rd T20I - Dharamsala, December 14

4th T20I - Lucknow, December 17

5th T20I - Ahmedabad, December 19

With a blend of youth and experience, India enter the series as favourites, but South Africa will look to spoil the party and push the hosts into tactical adjustments. The stage is set for a thrilling showdown to close out the cricket year in style.

Squads

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Reeza Hendricks, Ottneil Baartman, Donovan Ferreira, Kwena Maphaka, George Linde

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma(w), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana