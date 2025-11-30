Virat Kohli delivered a performance for the ages on Sunday, smashing a magnificent century against South Africa in the first ODI of the three-match series against South Africa at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

Batting at No. 3 after Yashasvi Jaiswal's early departure, Kohli anchored India's innings with a masterful 135 runs off 130 balls, featuring 11 fours and 7 sixes.

This masterful knock, his 52nd ODI century, not only propelled India to a formidable 349/8 but also shattered multiple records, further cementing Kohli's "love affair" with Ranchi - a venue where he has now scored three ODI centuries, averaging over 80 in limited-overs internationals.



Key Records Broken By Virat Kohli During His Ranchi ODI Ton

Most Centuries In A Format In International Cricket

Notably, this was Kohli's 52nd century in ODIs, which is now the most hundreds any player holds in any format, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's 51 centuries in Test cricket.

52* - Virat Kohli in ODIs (294 innings)

51 - Sachin Tendulkar in Tests (329 innings)

49 - Sachin Tendulkar in ODIs (452 innings)

45 - Jacques Kallis in Tests (280 innings)

Most Centuries At Home In A Format In International Cricket

Meanwhile, this was his 25th ODI century from Virat in India, which is the most by a player in a format in home conditions.

25* - Virat Kohli in India in ODIs

24 - Joe Root in England in Tests

23 - Ricky Ponting in Australia in Tests

23 - Jacques Kallis in South Africa in Tests

23 - Mahela Jayawardene in Sri Lanka in Tests

Most Centuries Against South Africa In ODIs

This was also Kohli’s sixth ODI hundred against South Africa - the most by any player.

6* - Virat Kohli (30 innings)

5 - Sachin Tendulkar (57 innings)

5 - David Warner (30 innings)

4 - Kane Williamson (19 innings)

Batting Masterclass From Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli's innings was a blend of calculated aggression and unflappable composure. He reached his fifty with a towering six off Corbin Bosch and methodically built from there, surviving a tense phase in the 90s (taking 17 balls to move from 92 to 100) before slicing a boundary through backward point to raise his bat.

The celebration was briefly interrupted by a pitch invader, but the Ranchi crowd erupted in joy.

Virat Kohli ODI Record In Ranchi

Virat Kohli has an exceptional record in One Day Internationals (ODIs) at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, Jharkhand, India.

Prior to the ongoing India vs South Africa series, he had played 5 ODIs there, scoring 384 runs in 4 innings. After his 52nd ODI century on Sunday, November 30, Kohli has now scored 519 runs in 5 innings at a stunning average of 173.00, including three centuries and a fifty.