India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal etched his name in the record books on Saturday, smashing a magnificent maiden One-Day International (ODI) century against South Africa in the series decider at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on December 6.

Jaiswal's unbeaten knock of 116 powered India to a commanding nine-wicket victory, securing the three-match series 2-1, and simultaneously elevated him to an exclusive list of Indian cricketers.

The 23-year-old left-handed opener became only the sixth Indian player in men's cricket to score a century in all three international formats (Tests, ODIs, and T20Is), joining an elite club that includes the likes of Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, and Shubman Gill.

Meanwhile, Yashasvi also became the third youngest Indian player to score at least one century across formats. Notably, Zimbabwe's Brian Bennett is the youngest to achieve this at the age of 21 years and 342 days.



Youngest Player To Score A Century Across Formats

Brian Bennett - 21 years 324 days

Ahmed Shahzad - 22years 127 days

Shubman Gill - 23years 146days

Suresh Raina - 23 years 241 days

Yashasvi Jaiswal - 23years 343 days

An Anchor Innings of Maturity From Yashasvi Jaiswal

Chasing a competitive target of 271, Yashasvi Jaiswal started cautiously, complementing the aggressive start provided by his opening partner, Rohit Sharma (75). The pair laid a rock-solid foundation with a 155-run partnership, before Jaiswal shifted gears seamlessly after reaching his fifty.

Jaiswal's innings, which was laced with 12 boundaries and two sixes, was a perfect blend of patience and aggression. It demonstrated a maturity that belies his limited experience in the 50-over format, as this was only his fourth ODI appearance for the Men in Blue.

He brought up his landmark century off 111 balls, celebrating with a joyous leap that captivated the Visakhapatnam crowd.

Joining the Pantheon of All-Format Centurions

Jaiswal's phenomenal rise has been marked by rapid success across formats. He already boasts seven centuries in Test cricket and one century in T20 Internationals (T20Is). Achieving a ton in ODIs completes the set, solidifying his status as an indispensable all-format asset for Team India's future.