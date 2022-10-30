While the Indian batting innings vs South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2022 will be remembered for the exploits of Suryakumar Yadav, some will definitely speak about spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. Although he was not playing, Chahal has made headlines, thanks to his cheeky and funny acts on the ground. What happened on Sunday night at Perth during the IND vs SA clash was indeed very funny. Chahal went with the drinks alongwith Rishabh Pant to the middle and started to chat with the onfield umpires Langton Rusere and Richard Kettleborough.

In one the videos captured by a cricket fan, Chahal can be seen having some fun with the umpires as he tries to kick them. Of course, this was all in fun and banter. Chahal was trolled on Twitter for his act with even funner reactions. This was one of the funniest and most randon moment from the T20 World Cup.

Coming to the match, India managed to put up 133/9 at the end of 20 overs after Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first. It was not a great day in office for Virat Kohli, skipper Rohit and even Hardik Pandya. KL Rahul continued to have a horrible T20 World Cup. He scored just 9 off 14 balls that included just one six. Not to forget, Rahul has had low scores vs Pakistan and Zimbabwe earlier too. It was all thanks to this incredible effort from Suryakumar that India managed to put up a fighting total on the scoreboard.

If India lose this match, they will have a tough road to qualify. They will need to win both their remaining matches to ensure their semi-finals chances don't get hurt. South Africa bowled beautifully on Sunday night to put pressure on Indian batting and it will take some doing for them to pick up their form.