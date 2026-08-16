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IND vs SL 1st Test: Devdutt Padikkal’s career-best 167 powers India to 460/9 in Galle

Devdutt Padikkal smashed a career-best 167 as India reached 460/9 in 116 overs on a rain-hit Day 2 of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. KL Rahul scored 82 and Dhruv Jurel added 51, while Sri Lanka’s Prabath Jayasuriya claimed four wickets.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 16, 2026, 09:04 PM IST|Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 09:04 PM IST
IND vs SL 1st Test: Devdutt Padikkal’s career-best 167 powers India to 460/9 in Galle
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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