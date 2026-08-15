Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /IND vs SL 1st Test: India dominated the opening day as Devdutt Padikkal hit maiden Test century

IND vs SL 1st Test: India dominated the opening day as Devdutt Padikkal hit maiden Test century

India finished Day 1 of the first Test against Sri Lanka at 288/2 after Devdutt Padikkal scored an unbeaten 131 to register his maiden Test century. Padikkal’s historic knock and Rishabh Pant’s unbeaten 27 put India in a strong position after KL Rahul retired hurt on 77.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 15, 2026, 07:20 PM IST|Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 07:20 PM IST
IND vs SL 1st Test: India dominated the opening day as Devdutt Padikkal hit maiden Test century
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
IND vs SL 1st Test: India dominated the opening day as Devdutt Padikkal hit maiden Test century
2
3
4
5