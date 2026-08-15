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IND vs SL 1st Test: KL Rahul retires hurt on 77 after severe cramps in Galle

KL Rahul retired hurt on 77 after suffering severe cramps during the final session of Day 1 of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. The India vice-captain had shared a 150-run partnership with Devdutt Padikkal before being forced off the field for further treatment.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 15, 2026, 04:52 PM IST|Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 04:52 PM IST
IND vs SL 1st Test: KL Rahul retires hurt on 77 after severe cramps in Galle
Image Credit: IANS

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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IND vs SL 1st Test: KL Rahul retires hurt on 77 after severe cramps in Galle
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