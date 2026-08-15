/IND vs SL 1st Test: KL Rahul retires hurt on 77 after severe cramps in Galle

However, before the start of the ongoing final session, Rahul, 34, immediately signalled to the umpires that he was in extreme discomfort and unable to hold his bat properly. Things quickly worsened for Rahul as he felt contractions in his left hand and wrist. Visibly grimacing and limping heavily as muscle spasms also affected his legs, Rahul was unable to continue and had to be assisted off the field by the team physio.