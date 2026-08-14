“It's never easy for the players to be able to adapt, and most of the players in this team, I think, require a bit of time to be able to adjust to the conditions. It is not like a lot of the players have a lot of matches or a lot of experience under their belt, so the extra time in preparation definitely helps,” added Gill.



The main goal is to play the World Test Championship Final#TeamIndia captain Shubman Gill talks about the progress of the team and the importance of the Sri Lanka Test series.#SLvIND | @ShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/qfSTwseB4d