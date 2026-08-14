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IND vs SL, 1st Test: Shubman Gill reveals India's 'main goal' for next year - WATCH

Unlike past tours often marred by rushed itineraries, Shubman Gill-led India arrived early in Sri Lanka and had a productive warm-up fixture against Sri Lanka Cricket XI in Colombo. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 06:46 PM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 06:48 PM IST
IND vs SL, 1st Test: Shubman Gill reveals India's 'main goal' for next year - WATCH
Image Credit: BCCI

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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