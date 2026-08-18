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IND vs SL 1st Test: Suthar, Prasidh lead India’s dominance as Sri Lanka stumble to 84/4

Manav Suthar and Prasidh Krishna starred with the ball as India kept Sri Lanka to 84/4 on Day 4. Sri Lanka need 288 more runs for victory, while India require six wickets to win the Test.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 07:08 PM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 07:08 PM IST
IND vs SL 1st Test: Suthar, Prasidh lead India’s dominance as Sri Lanka stumble to 84/4
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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