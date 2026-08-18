/IND vs SL 1st Test: Suthar, Prasidh lead India’s dominance as Sri Lanka stumble to 84/4

There was a mini-scare for India when Dhruv Jurel was hit on his ankle while trying to evade a flick from Dinusha. He was seen in pain and walked off as Sarfaraz Khan turned up for him. The visitors brought in Kuldeep Yadav very late in the innings, giving the chinaman his first over in the 29th over and testing the hosts with his loopy deliveries, but to no harm. The lights faded as the day was called to a close with Sri Lanka well and truly away from the 372 set by India.