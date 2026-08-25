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IND vs SL, 2nd Test: Prabath Jayasuriya reprimanded, handed demerit point after angry reaction

Prabath Jayasuriya has been reprimanded and handed one demerit point for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct. The Sri Lanka spinner was punished for hitting the boundary wedges and throwing his gloves after his dismissal on Day 2.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 25, 2026, 03:26 PM IST|Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 03:27 PM IST
IND vs SL, 2nd Test: Prabath Jayasuriya reprimanded, handed demerit point after angry reaction
Image Credit: IANS

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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IND vs SL, 2nd Test: Prabath Jayasuriya reprimanded, handed demerit point after angry reaction
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