/IND vs SL, 2nd Test: Prabath Jayasuriya reprimanded, handed demerit point after angry reaction

Jayasuriya is the third player to be sanctioned by the ICC in this match following Yashasvi Jaiswal and Asitha Fernando. The International body has handed a fine of 25 per cent of the match fees to both Jaiswal and Fernando for their spat, during which the players banged heads. The two have also been handed a demerit point each, the ICC further confirmed. "Both players were found to have breached Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to 'inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator during an International Match)'," the ICC release said.