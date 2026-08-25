/IND vs SL, 2nd Test: Prasidh Krishna stars with 3 wickets as Sri Lanka reach 130/4 at Lunch

Prasidh Krishna produced two crucial breakthroughs to keep India in the contest as Sri Lanka reached 130/4 at lunch on Day 3 of the second Test at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground on Tuesday, with the hosts showing greater resistance after losing two wickets late on the previous evening and Pasindu Sooriyabandara completing a maiden Test half-century.



Resuming at 8/2, Sri Lanka initially found runs easier to come by as Sooriyabandara and Kamil Mishara settled into their respective roles. Mishara was particularly positive, picking up boundaries square of the wicket, while Sooriyabandara looked increasingly assured against India's pace attack.