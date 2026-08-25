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IND vs SL, 2nd Test: Prasidh Krishna stars with 3 wickets as Sri Lanka reach 130/4 at Lunch

Prasidh Krishna claimed two crucial wickets in the morning session to finish with 3/35 at Lunch on Day 3. Pasindu Sooriyabandara’s unbeaten 65 helped Sri Lanka reach 130/4, but the hosts still trail India by 373 runs.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 25, 2026, 12:23 PM IST|Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 12:23 PM IST
IND vs SL, 2nd Test: Prasidh Krishna stars with 3 wickets as Sri Lanka reach 130/4 at Lunch
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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