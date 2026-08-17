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IND vs SL: Niroshan Dickwella extends unwanted Test record despite gritty 80 against India

Niroshan Dickwella extended his unwanted Test record after scoring 80 against India in the first Test at Galle. The Sri Lankan batter now has 23 Test half-centuries without converting any into a century, the most by any player.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 07:39 PM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 07:39 PM IST
IND vs SL: Niroshan Dickwella extends unwanted Test record despite gritty 80 against India
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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