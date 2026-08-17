/IND vs SL: Niroshan Dickwella extends unwanted Test record despite gritty 80 against India

Sri Lanka wicketkeeper-batter Niroshan Dickwella extended an unwanted Test cricket record on Day 3 of the first Test against India at the Galle International stadium on Monday, August 17. Dickwella missed out on a maiden Test century despite scoring a fighting 80.
Dickwella, who returned to Sri Lanka's Test side after more than three years, walked in with the hosts struggling at 90/5 after India posted 462 in their first innings. The left-hander then produced a crucial knock to help Sri Lanka recover and move closer to avoiding the follow-on.
The 33-year-old scored 80 off 115 deliveries and shared a 146-run sixth-wicket partnership with Sonal Dinusha. Dinusha went on to register his maiden Test century, scoring 100 off 168 balls.
Dickwella's dismissal for 80 meant he once again failed to convert a Test half-century into a century. According to the statistics provided in the report, this was his 23rd Test fifty without a century, extending his record for the most half-centuries in Test cricket without scoring a hundred.
Former India opener Chetan Chauhan is second on the list with 16 such half-centuries, while Mitchell Starc and Ken Mackay have 13 each. Shane Warne had 12. Dickwella's highest Test score remains 96, which he made against the West Indies in Antigua in 2021. He was dismissed for 80 by Prasidh Krishna on Monday after being caught behind.
The Sri Lankan wicketkeeper-batter also remains among the players with the most Test runs without a century.
According to the figures provided, Shane Warne finished his Test career with 3,154 runs without scoring a hundred, while Dickwella has moved closer to that mark with 2,837 Test runs without a century. Mitchell Starc, Tim Southee and Chetan Chauhan are among the other players on the list.
Dickwella's 80 proved vital for Sri Lanka after India had reduced the hots to 90/5. His partnership with Dinusha helped Sri Lanka rebuild their innings and avoid an early collapse.
The pair added 146 runs for the sixth wicket before Prasidh Krishna dismissed Dickwella. India's bowlers then made further inroads as Sri Lanka were eventually bowled out for 284.
Manav Suthar was India's leading wicket-taker with 4/76, while Ravindra Jadeja claimed 3/57. India therefore secured a 178-run first-innings lead. For Dickwella, however, the wait for a maiden Test century continues, with his latest 80 adding another entry to his unwanted record.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.