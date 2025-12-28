IND vs SL: Smriti Mandhana Creates History, Becomes 2nd Indian Woman After Mithali Raj To Achieve This MASSIVE Feat

In a landmark moment for Indian cricket, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has etched her name into the history books, becoming only the second Indian woman to complete 10,000 runs in international cricket. Smriti, the elegant left-handed opener achieved the milestone during the 4th T20I against Sri Lanka at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

The 29-year-old Mandhana joins the legendary former captain Mithali Raj in this exclusive club, further cementing her legacy as one of the modern greats of the game.



The Milestone Moment For Smriti Mandhana

Walking out to bat with India holding an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series, Mandhana, who debuted for India against Bangladesh in April 2013, needed just 27 runs to reach the 10,000-run mark.

She wasted no time, looking in sublime touch from the very first ball and reached the milestone in just 20 deliveries at the Greenfield International Stadium.

Mandhana did not stop there. She went on to dismantle the Sri Lankan bowling attack, smashing a blistering 80 off just 48 balls. Her innings was laced with 11 boundaries and three sixes, playing a pivotal role in propelling India to a massive total of 221/2 - their highest-ever in T20Is.

Smriti Joins An Elite Club

Overall, Mandhana became only the fourth cricketer in the history of women’s cricket to cross the 10,000-run barrier across all formats (Tests, ODIs, and T20Is). Apart from Mithali, Smriti joins New Zealand’s Suzie Bates and former England player turned coach Charlotte Edwards as the only other women to cross the big landmark.

Notably, Mithali Raj, the highest run-scorer in women’s international cricket, retired with 10,868 runs across formats, and Smriti has the opportunity to surpass her tally.

Previously, while hitting a run-a-ball 25 during the T20I series opener against Sri Lanka at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, Smriti became the first Indian batter and second overall after Suzie to complete 4,000 runs in Women’s T20Is.

A Golden Year For Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana, the left-handed opener was the second-highest run-scorer in India’s triumphant Women's ODI World Cup 2025 campaign - amassing 434 runs in nine innings at an average of 54.25.

Smriti also finished 2025 as the highest run-getter in ODIs, scoring 1362 runs in 23 innings, which included five fifties and five centuries, and also became the first Indian woman to score a century in all three formats of the game.

Following the conclusion of the five-match T20I series against Sri Lanka on December 30, Smriti will captain Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 2026 Women’s Premier League (WPL), beginning on January 9.

RCB will face Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians in the opening game at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.