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IND vs SL: Sonal Dinusha’s unbeaten 84 keeps Sri Lanka fighting as rain ends Day 3

Sonal Dinusha’s unbeaten 84 helped Sri Lanka reach 265/8 as India maintained a 238-run lead on Day 3 of the second Test. Prasidh Krishna and Manav Suthar claimed three wickets each before rain forced an early end to play in Colombo.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 25, 2026, 06:00 PM IST|Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 06:00 PM IST
IND vs SL: Sonal Dinusha’s unbeaten 84 keeps Sri Lanka fighting as rain ends Day 3
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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IND vs SL: Sonal Dinusha’s unbeaten 84 keeps Sri Lanka fighting as rain ends Day 3
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