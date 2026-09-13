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IND vs SL Women’s Asia Cup final: India win toss, opt to bat; Kamalini replaces Pratika Rawal

India won the toss and opted to bat first against Sri Lanka in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final, with G Kamalini replacing Pratika Rawal in the playing XI. Sri Lanka also made one change, bringing Vishmi Gunaratne into the side as both teams eye the continental title.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 13, 2026, 07:54 PM IST|Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 07:54 PM IST
IND vs SL Women’s Asia Cup final: India win toss, opt to bat; Kamalini replaces Pratika Rawal
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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