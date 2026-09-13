/IND vs SL Women’s Asia Cup final: India win toss, opt to bat; Kamalini replaces Pratika Rawal

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have also made a change to their XI for the final with Vishmi Gunaratne coming in for Sanjana Kavindi. "If we won the toss, definitely we would have bowl first, because we back our skills. Last few games we have bowled really good. Actually, it's a really good thing for me as well as the team. As a country, we need to improve our cricket all the time. So we have good players. We will stick with our plans and we'll try to play positive cricket in the middle.