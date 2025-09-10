IND Vs UAE Asia Cup 2nd T20I FREE Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch India vs UAE 2nd Asia Cup T20 Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile APPs Online?

Asia Cup 2025: India are set to kick off their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday (September 10) at the Dubai International Stadium. The encounter marks the beginning of a new chapter in Indian cricket, as the team steps forward without two modern-day legends Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

New Era Under Suryakumar Yadav

Leading the side will be Suryakumar Yadav, who brings an aggressive and fearless mindset to captaincy. Supporting him will be vice-captain Shubman Gill, who is also the Test skipper. Gill is expected to open the innings with youngster Abhishek Sharma, setting the stage for India’s top-order.

In the middle-order, experienced names like Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, and Jitesh Sharma are expected to provide balance, while finishers like Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube add firepower.

Strong Bowling Attack With Bumrah and Kuldeep

On the bowling front, pace ace Jasprit Bumrah will lead the fast-bowling unit, supported by Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana. In spin, Kuldeep Yadav is set to play a pivotal role during the middle overs, with Axar Patel and Varun Chakaravarthy adding variety to India’s spin options.

Afghanistan Shine In Opening Match

The Asia Cup 2025 kicked off with Afghanistan securing a thumping 94-run win over Hong Kong in the opening game. Afghanistan posted 188/6, powered by opener Sediqullah Atal’s unbeaten 73 and Azmatullah Omarzai’s record-breaking 20-ball half-century, the fastest T20I fifty by an Afghan player.

Hong Kong could only manage 94/9 in reply, giving Afghanistan an early advantage in Group B, which also features Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

India vs UAE: Match Details

Fixture: India vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025

Date: Wednesday, September 10

Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match Start Time: 8:00 PM IST

Toss Time: 7:30 PM IST

India vs UAE Asia Cup 2025: Complete Live Streaming Details

When is the India vs UAE match?

The India vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 clash will be held on Wednesday, September 10.

Where is the India vs UAE match being played?

The game will take place at the Dubai International Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

What time does the match start?

The fixture begins at 8:00 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs UAE match?

Fans in India can watch the match live on Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports 4 (Telugu), Sony Sports 4 (Tamil), and Sony Sports 5.

Where to watch live streaming of India vs UAE?

The match will be streamed live on the Sony Liv app and website.

IND vs UAE: Full Squads

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Jitesh Sharma (w), Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh.

UAE Squad: Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Rahul Chopra (w), Asif Khan, Muhammad Zohaib, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Saghir Khan, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Aryansh Sharma, Dhruv Parashar, Matiullah Khan, Ethan D’Souza, Simranjeet Singh.