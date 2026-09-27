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  • /IND vs WI 1st ODI: Naman Dhir makes debut, Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli return as India bowl first

IND vs WI 1st ODI: Naman Dhir makes debut, Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli return as India bowl first

Naman Dhir made his international debut as India won the toss and opted to bowl first against West Indies in the first ODI. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli return to the playing XI, while India begin their preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 27, 2026, 02:03 PM IST|Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 02:03 PM IST
IND vs WI 1st ODI: Naman Dhir makes debut, Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli return as India bowl first
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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