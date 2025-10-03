IND vs WI 1st Test Day 2 Live Streaming: Watch India vs West Indies Online in India

India resumes the first Test against West Indies on Day 2 at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With a strong start from their pacers and a commanding batting performance, India looks to consolidate their advantage. For cricket fans eager to catch every moment live, here’s everything you need to know about India vs West Indies live streaming, TV broadcast, and key match insights.

How Did Day 1 Unfold in Ahmedabad?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Day 1 of the India vs West Indies 1st Test swung firmly in India’s favour. After winning the toss, the Indian pacers, led by Mohammed Siraj, dismantled the West Indies batting lineup, bundling them out for a mere 162 runs. Siraj’s fiery spell, complemented by the returning Kuldeep Yadav, who picked up two wickets, left the visitors reeling.

While Justin Greaves showed some resistance with a solid knock, the rest of the West Indies lineup struggled to cope with India’s disciplined attack. The visitors now face the daunting task of bouncing back on Day 2.

Who Shone with the Bat for India?

India’s top order displayed composure and control. KL Rahul anchored the innings with a well-crafted half-century, while Yashasvi Jaiswal impressed with a fluent 36 before falling short of a fifty. Shubman Gill and Rahul remained unbeaten at stumps, with India at 121/2, trailing the West Indies by just 41 runs.

Although Sai Sudharsan was dismissed cheaply for 7, the Indian batters now aim to build a substantial lead and put pressure on the West Indies in their second innings. The onus is on Rahul and Gill to provide stability and momentum at the start of Day 2.

When and Where to Watch India vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 2 Live Streaming in India?

Cricket enthusiasts in India can catch Day 2 of the IND vs WI Test live starting at 9:30 AM IST on Friday, October 3, 2025.

Live Streaming: Watch online via the Disney+ Hotstar app and website for real-time action.

TV Broadcast: Tune into Star Sports Network for live telecast across India.

For viewers seeking uninterrupted coverage, both platforms provide ball-by-ball commentary, expert analysis, and post-match insights, ensuring you don’t miss any key moment.

Will Weather Affect Day 2 Play in Ahmedabad?

The weather in Ahmedabad is expected to be mostly cloudy, with morning humidity around 90% and light winds of 10 km/h. A brief spell of light rain is possible around 4:30 PM, but it’s unlikely to significantly disrupt play. Temperatures are forecasted between 24°C and 31°C, making conditions favorable for both batters and bowlers.

Who Are the Key Players to Watch on Day 2?

For India: KL Rahul (anchoring the innings), Shubman Gill (steady at the crease), Mohammed Siraj (strike bowler) and Kuldeep Yadav (returning spinner) are crucial for India to dominate.

For West Indies: Watch out for Justin Greaves and Roston Chase as they attempt to salvage the innings and challenge India’s lead.

What Can Fans Expect From the Rest of the Match?

Day 2 promises intense cricket action. With India looking to extend their lead and West Indies aiming to recover, the battle at the Narendra Modi Stadium is expected to be thrilling. Fans should follow live streaming to catch every wicket, boundary, and strategic moment as the hosts aim to assert their dominance.

Stay updated with real-time scores, live commentary, and expert analysis on the IND vs WI 1st Test to ensure you don’t miss a single ball of this exciting encounter. Whether watching online or on TV, Day 2 in Ahmedabad is set to keep cricket fans glued to their screens.

India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

West Indies Playing XI: Tagenarine Chanderpaul, John Campbell, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk), Roston Chase (c), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Johann Layne, Jayden Seales