IND vs WI 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah & Mohammed Siraj Destroy West Indies Top Order in Ahmedabad

Team India made a commanding start in the opening Test against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, with pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj dismantling the Caribbean top order on Day 1. Opting to bat first after winning the toss, West Indies’ innings quickly turned into a nightmare, as India’s fiery fast bowlers set the tone early.





Mohammed Siraj Strikes Early: Chanderpaul Falls for a Duck

India’s breakthrough came courtesy of Mohammed Siraj, who delivered a disciplined opening spell that troubled the West Indies batters. Tagenarine Chanderpaul, making his comeback to Test cricket, struggled against Siraj’s probing line and length. Attempting a cautious defensive push, Chanderpaul could only edge the ball to wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel, ending his innings before he could settle.

Siraj’s disciplined pace and seam movement immediately put the visitors on the back foot, signaling a strong bowling performance from India right from the outset.

Bumrah Rattles John Campbell with Smart Review

Building on Siraj’s momentum, Jasprit Bumrah added to India’s early dominance by dismissing opener John Campbell. Bowling a probing length delivery outside off, Bumrah induced indecision from Campbell. Initially given not out, the Indian team’s quick decision to opt for a DRS review proved decisive. Replays confirmed a faint outside edge that brushed the pad, and Dhruv Jurel’s sharp reflexes behind the stumps sealed the wicket. Bumrah’s clinical execution highlighted his reputation as one of the world’s premier fast bowlers.

Siraj Cleans Up Brandon King: India in Complete Control

The biggest blow came when Siraj removed Brandon King, leaving the West Indies reeling. King misjudged a fuller delivery outside off, expecting it to move away, only for it to jag back sharply and crash into the stumps. Siraj celebrated his landmark dismissal with his trademark “Siuuu,” while West Indies’ top order crumbled under pressure.

By stumps on Day 1, West Indies found themselves 39 for 3, with Siraj claiming two wickets and Bumrah one. India’s pace duo showcased precision, aggression, and intelligent seam bowling, putting the hosts firmly in control.

West Indies Batting Struggles: Debutants Face Tough Test

West Indies captain Roston Chase elected to bat first, handing debuts to spinner Khary Pierre and seamer Johann Layne. However, India’s incisive bowling attack left little room for the newcomers to settle. The lack of partnerships and early dismissals highlighted the visitors’ vulnerability against a fiery Indian pace attack, further solidifying India’s dominance on home soil.

Key Takeaways and Expert Analysis

Indian Pacers on Fire: Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah’s early breakthroughs underline India’s fast-bowling depth and ability to exploit conditions at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

DRS and Team Strategy: Shubman Gill’s proactive approach to reviews demonstrated India’s sharp tactical awareness, turning close calls into crucial wickets.

West Indies in Trouble: Losing three wickets inside the first hour put the visitors under immense pressure, making a strong recovery a steep challenge.

Looking Ahead: India Poised for Day 2 Domination

With the way Day 1 unfolded, India is firmly in the driver’s seat. Early strikes from the pace duo not only dismantled the top order but also sent a warning to the middle and lower order. West Indies will need a significant effort from key batters like Shai Hope and Roston Chase to avoid a collapse on Day 2. Meanwhile, India can strategize to capitalize on their momentum, aiming for a potential Day 1 dismissal of the visitors and continued dominance in the opening Test.

IND vs WI 1st Test – Teams:

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

West Indies (Playing XI): Tagenarine Chanderpaul, John Campbell, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk), Roston Chase (c), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Johann Layne, Jayden Seales